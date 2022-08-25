German winemakers have high expectations

Silence or passivity will no longer be accepted as signs of willingness to engage in sex
Instances of economic coercion have risen significantly risen in recent years, study finds
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Germany’s winemakers expect an excellent vintage this year even as the country swelters through a drought that dries up rivers and poses big challenges for many farmers.
“Prospects for a high-quality 2022 vintage are very promising,” the German Wine Institute said on Thursday on its website, citing healthy grapes and an absence of big storms so far this summer.
Europe suffered record temperatures, and lack of rain made the Rhine river, a key transport route, all but impassable. While the climate crisis is affecting grain harvests, changes in weather patterns can have a positive effect in Germany’s wine regions.
“The red varieties in particular are benefiting from the sunny weather, which gives hope for full-bodied and colour-intensive wines,” the institute said. “The white grapes are already very aromatic with moderate acidity.”
Producers in Germany’s 13 wine regions had a reasonable year in 2021, with above-average rainfall leading to a longer harvesting period and a generally fruitier vintage.
This year the older vineyards are again better placed to handle the dry, hot conditions — similar to a drought in 2018 — due to deeper root systems, while younger vines suffer more from lack of water, the institute said.
“Another effect of the drought is that the berries remain comparatively small,” it added. “This leads us to expect rather moderate yields despite good grape clusters on the vines overall.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German winemakers have high expectations
Drought causes hardship but wine farmers welcome it
Germany’s winemakers expect an excellent vintage this year even as the country swelters through a drought that dries up rivers and poses big challenges for many farmers.
“Prospects for a high-quality 2022 vintage are very promising,” the German Wine Institute said on Thursday on its website, citing healthy grapes and an absence of big storms so far this summer.
Europe suffered record temperatures, and lack of rain made the Rhine river, a key transport route, all but impassable. While the climate crisis is affecting grain harvests, changes in weather patterns can have a positive effect in Germany’s wine regions.
“The red varieties in particular are benefiting from the sunny weather, which gives hope for full-bodied and colour-intensive wines,” the institute said. “The white grapes are already very aromatic with moderate acidity.”
Producers in Germany’s 13 wine regions had a reasonable year in 2021, with above-average rainfall leading to a longer harvesting period and a generally fruitier vintage.
This year the older vineyards are again better placed to handle the dry, hot conditions — similar to a drought in 2018 — due to deeper root systems, while younger vines suffer more from lack of water, the institute said.
“Another effect of the drought is that the berries remain comparatively small,” it added. “This leads us to expect rather moderate yields despite good grape clusters on the vines overall.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.
Distell grows revenue by a fifth as it awaits Heineken sale
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Show’s top wines illustrate the value of looking beyond winners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.