Opinion

German winemakers have high expectations

Drought causes hardship but wine farmers welcome it

25 August 2022 - 15:43 Iain Rogers
A harvester holds a bunch of grapes in a vineyard of the Nelles winery during the start of the season in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, August 25 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN
A harvester holds a bunch of grapes in a vineyard of the Nelles winery during the start of the season in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, August 25 2022. Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany’s winemakers expect an excellent vintage this year even as the country swelters through a drought that dries up rivers and poses big challenges for many farmers.

“Prospects for a high-quality 2022 vintage are very promising,” the German Wine Institute said on Thursday on its website, citing healthy grapes and an absence of big storms so far this summer.

Europe suffered record temperatures, and lack of rain made the Rhine river, a key transport route, all but impassable. While the climate crisis is affecting grain harvests, changes in weather patterns can have a positive effect in Germany’s wine regions. 

“The red varieties in particular are benefiting from the sunny weather, which gives hope for full-bodied and colour-intensive wines,” the institute said. “The white grapes are already very aromatic with moderate acidity.”

Producers in Germany’s 13 wine regions had a reasonable year in 2021, with above-average rainfall leading to a longer harvesting period and a generally fruitier vintage.

This year the older vineyards are again better placed to handle the dry, hot conditions — similar to a drought in 2018 — due to deeper root systems, while younger vines suffer more from lack of water, the institute said.

“Another effect of the drought is that the berries remain comparatively small,” it added. “This leads us to expect rather moderate yields despite good grape clusters on the vines overall.”

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com.

