Foreign firms get more arm twisting treatment from China

Silence or passivity will no longer be accepted as signs of willingness to engage in sex
Instances of economic coercion have risen significantly risen in recent years, study finds
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly being targeted by the coercive tactics of the Chinese government, which aim to prevent companies from crossing “red lines” on sensitive issues, according to a new study.
Instances of “economic coercion” have significantly risen in recent years, researchers from Berlin-based think-tank Merics found. And the triggers have become more diverse. Of the 123 cases that occurred between early 2010 and early 2022, about three-quarters have occurred since 2018.
“European business interests in China are becoming more exposed to different forms of Chinese economic retaliation,” authors Aya Adachi, Alexander Brown and Max Zenglein wrote. “Highly vulnerable companies will need to be more careful about pursuing market opportunities in China. Their investments could quickly lose value.”
The researchers argued that with political relations between the EU and China souring in recent years, a higher number of retaliatory measures risk being directed towards the continent’s companies. One case in point was Beijing’s move to sanction and reduce imports from Lithuania, which became embroiled in a dispute with China after allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office which used the name “Taiwan”.
Taiwan’s representative offices in other countries that have diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China usually use the name “Taipei”.
The types of red lines which traditionally prompted a response have widened from issues of sovereignty and national security to include China’s international image and the treatment of Chinese firms abroad, the Merics researchers wrote.
Beijing relied on popular boycotts in 56% of cases when companies crossed a perceived red line, while when dealing with the actions of foreign governments, China often adopted restrictions on trade and tourism.
Despite these rising concerns, European firms have continued to expand investments into China, with foreign direct investment rising 15% in the first half of 2022 from the same period in 2021, according to data from Rhodium Group. That was helped by BMW’s purchase of a controlling stake in its car making joint venture in the first quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Foreign firms get more arm twisting treatment from China
Instances of economic coercion have risen significantly risen in recent years, study finds
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly being targeted by the coercive tactics of the Chinese government, which aim to prevent companies from crossing “red lines” on sensitive issues, according to a new study.
Instances of “economic coercion” have significantly risen in recent years, researchers from Berlin-based think-tank Merics found. And the triggers have become more diverse. Of the 123 cases that occurred between early 2010 and early 2022, about three-quarters have occurred since 2018.
“European business interests in China are becoming more exposed to different forms of Chinese economic retaliation,” authors Aya Adachi, Alexander Brown and Max Zenglein wrote. “Highly vulnerable companies will need to be more careful about pursuing market opportunities in China. Their investments could quickly lose value.”
The researchers argued that with political relations between the EU and China souring in recent years, a higher number of retaliatory measures risk being directed towards the continent’s companies. One case in point was Beijing’s move to sanction and reduce imports from Lithuania, which became embroiled in a dispute with China after allowing Taiwan to set up a representative office which used the name “Taiwan”.
Taiwan’s representative offices in other countries that have diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China usually use the name “Taipei”.
The types of red lines which traditionally prompted a response have widened from issues of sovereignty and national security to include China’s international image and the treatment of Chinese firms abroad, the Merics researchers wrote.
Beijing relied on popular boycotts in 56% of cases when companies crossed a perceived red line, while when dealing with the actions of foreign governments, China often adopted restrictions on trade and tourism.
Despite these rising concerns, European firms have continued to expand investments into China, with foreign direct investment rising 15% in the first half of 2022 from the same period in 2021, according to data from Rhodium Group. That was helped by BMW’s purchase of a controlling stake in its car making joint venture in the first quarter.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
China warns ‘forceful measures’ if Canadian group visits Taiwan
Wool sector breathes sigh of relief as China overturns ban
Taiwan ‘ready’ to protect itself against China as before
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
STEVEN KUO: A chance for SA to woo Japanese investors
JAMIE MCGEEVER: Why the dollar’s new clout will impress the Fed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.