Liz Truss risks ditching analysis for politics over BOE comments

The revised design allows the city-state to adjust capacity as it works to cement its place as Asia’s primary aviation hub
Bloc has been oddly reticent about the cosy and highly unusual arrangements of one of its own dominant industries
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Liz Truss, who looks likely to become the UK’s new prime minister next month, has stirred controversy with recent statements on the Bank of England. To gather support in the Conservative Party’s leadership contest, she’s proposing a departure from “business-as-usual economic strategy”. Among other things, she wants to review the central bank’s mandate.
No-one would claim all’s well with Britain’s monetary policy: According to the bank’s own forecasts, UK inflation will soon exceed 13% and the economy is heading towards a protracted recession. It’s important to understand what went wrong. But calling the bank’s independence into question will only dig the economy into a deeper hole.
Truss says she isn’t threatening the bank’s “operational independence”, granted by the government in 1997. Unfortunately, she hasn’t said much more. Perhaps she’ll tweak the inflation target, which now defines “price stability” to mean an inflation rate of 2%. Maybe there’ll be new instructions on growth in monetary aggregates and/or nominal GDP. Once the bank is given a new and better mandate, Truss suggests, it can again be left to do its job.
This is either naive or disingenuous.
Certainly, the bank should keep its methods under review. It should listen to critics and be willing to adapt. The precise form of the mandate isn’t sacred. The government has changed it before — most notably in 2003, from an inflation target of 2.5% as measured by the retail prices index to 2% according to the consumer prices index — and further changes might make sense. The government also needs to ensure that the bank’s monetary policy committee has the necessary experience and competence. Ultimately, the bank is indeed accountable to the government and hence to voters.
The question isn’t whether the bank’s performance should be scrutinised, but when, how and by whom. Context is crucial. By intervening as she has, Truss risks moving what should be dispassionate analysis into the realm of partisan politics.
Already, analysts are wondering what Truss really intends. Despite her complaints about excessive inflation, some suspect she’d now like looser monetary policy than the bank has in mind, to boost the economy before the next election. Her talk of instant tax cuts and a softening of the government’s fiscal rules seems to point the same way. Discussion could quickly pivot from how the bank plans to achieve price stability to whether the Conservatives can harness monetary policy for electoral purposes.
That’s exactly the danger that central-bank independence was meant to avoid. Undermining the bank’s credibility at a moment of exceptional stress would damage the economy and, incidentally, would most likely backfire politically. If the bank were less trusted to get inflation back under control, interest rates would need to stay higher for longer, adding to the toll of lost jobs and output. Compounding this danger is the risk of a sharp fall in the pound, which would add to the inflationary pressure.
The Bank of England, like the Federal Reserve, was too slow to start raising interest rates, and needs to learn from its mistakes. Yet both banks have lately been faced with enormous economic shocks that have made their job exceptionally difficult. Truss should stop making that job harder still.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liz Truss risks ditching analysis for politics over BOE comments
Calling the bank’s independence into question will only dig the economy into a deeper hole
Liz Truss, who looks likely to become the UK’s new prime minister next month, has stirred controversy with recent statements on the Bank of England. To gather support in the Conservative Party’s leadership contest, she’s proposing a departure from “business-as-usual economic strategy”. Among other things, she wants to review the central bank’s mandate.
No-one would claim all’s well with Britain’s monetary policy: According to the bank’s own forecasts, UK inflation will soon exceed 13% and the economy is heading towards a protracted recession. It’s important to understand what went wrong. But calling the bank’s independence into question will only dig the economy into a deeper hole.
Truss says she isn’t threatening the bank’s “operational independence”, granted by the government in 1997. Unfortunately, she hasn’t said much more. Perhaps she’ll tweak the inflation target, which now defines “price stability” to mean an inflation rate of 2%. Maybe there’ll be new instructions on growth in monetary aggregates and/or nominal GDP. Once the bank is given a new and better mandate, Truss suggests, it can again be left to do its job.
This is either naive or disingenuous.
Certainly, the bank should keep its methods under review. It should listen to critics and be willing to adapt. The precise form of the mandate isn’t sacred. The government has changed it before — most notably in 2003, from an inflation target of 2.5% as measured by the retail prices index to 2% according to the consumer prices index — and further changes might make sense. The government also needs to ensure that the bank’s monetary policy committee has the necessary experience and competence. Ultimately, the bank is indeed accountable to the government and hence to voters.
The question isn’t whether the bank’s performance should be scrutinised, but when, how and by whom. Context is crucial. By intervening as she has, Truss risks moving what should be dispassionate analysis into the realm of partisan politics.
Already, analysts are wondering what Truss really intends. Despite her complaints about excessive inflation, some suspect she’d now like looser monetary policy than the bank has in mind, to boost the economy before the next election. Her talk of instant tax cuts and a softening of the government’s fiscal rules seems to point the same way. Discussion could quickly pivot from how the bank plans to achieve price stability to whether the Conservatives can harness monetary policy for electoral purposes.
That’s exactly the danger that central-bank independence was meant to avoid. Undermining the bank’s credibility at a moment of exceptional stress would damage the economy and, incidentally, would most likely backfire politically. If the bank were less trusted to get inflation back under control, interest rates would need to stay higher for longer, adding to the toll of lost jobs and output. Compounding this danger is the risk of a sharp fall in the pound, which would add to the inflationary pressure.
The Bank of England, like the Federal Reserve, was too slow to start raising interest rates, and needs to learn from its mistakes. Yet both banks have lately been faced with enormous economic shocks that have made their job exceptionally difficult. Truss should stop making that job harder still.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
MARCUS ASHWORTH: Why did the inflation figure catch the UK so off guard?
MIKE DOLAN: UK is first G7 economy to have inflation breach 10% in current spike
Liz Truss has her sights on UK’s financial watchdogs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MIKE DOLAN: UK is first G7 economy to have inflation breach 10% in current spike
MARCUS ASHWORTH: Why did the inflation figure catch the UK so off guard?
Liz Truss has her sights on UK’s financial watchdogs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.