MARCUS ASHWORTH: Why did the inflation figure catch the UK so off guard?

Ouch. Double-digit inflation has arrived in the UK with consumer prices rising at an annual pace of 10.1% in July, a 40-year high. It's a game-changer: Britain becomes the first G7 country in the current economic cycle to breach this psychological hurdle, making it that much harder to defend the underlying economy against inflationary expectations becoming embedded.
UK inflation may dip in the next couple of months, with petrol prices falling as crude oil dips below $90 a barrel. But the Bank of England will have to look through this, as a rise in the energy-price cap in October will drive annual inflation above 13% by the end of 2022. With official rates only at 1.75%, after six consecutive hikes, the monetary policy committee is hardly on top of the situation when inflation is running at more than five times its 2% target.
Perhaps more surprising is how off-guard Wednesday’s release, following robust wages and employment data a day earlier, caught sleepy sterling markets, which had been lulled into summer complacency by last week’s better-than-expected July US CPI number. UK money markets have responded by pricing in a 50 basis-point hike at the next central bank meeting on September 10, which would repeat August’s outsize increase rather than reverting to the more usual quarter-point move. Traders are anticipating more decisive action to curb rising prices, especially as the Old Lady has let the Federal Reserve — which started tightening four months after the BOE — accelerate past it with more vigorous 75 basis-point hikes.
The March 2023 sterling overnight futures contract signals that official rates will peak near 3.75% in barely six months, with a savage upward repricing worth 100 basis points so far in August. Expecting borrowing costs to climb by 2 percentage points in such a short period looks like an overreaction, but it illustrates how quickly expectations are changing. Sonia futures volumes on Wednesday were as much as 10 times the daily average, as traders scrambled to reset their positions.
With faster rate hikes expected, the UK government bond yield curve has inverted, with two-year yields 12 basis points higher than 10-year levels. It's the widest disparity since 2008, echoing the pronounced inversion in the US treasury market. Yet short-dated gilts are just reacting to events; it's the longer end of the gilt market which is failing to properly price in persistent inflation risks.
Analysts at NatWest are forecasting a 3% peak for 10-year gilt yields, up from 2.3% currently, partly driven by the expectation that government bond sales, net of redemptions, will double next year to more than £200bn. The following two years will require even more borrowing.
The BOE expects a mild but long recession starting in the fourth quarter, though it may be softened by a big fiscal boost from whoever wins the contest to become prime minister, with Liz Truss currently expected to beat Rishi Sunak to become the next occupant of No. 10 Downing Street. It is how that extra spending will be financed that should be worrying the gilt market, as increased supply is surely coming down the pipe. It is the path of least resistance for an embattled government faced with an acute cost-of-living crisis.
On Monday, the UK treasury’s debt management office proposed four extra gilt auctions for the coming quarter. Increased gilt issuance looks set to become a recurring feature. Moreover, there is the double whammy of the BOE commencing active sales of its gilt holdings back into the market from September. This offloading, combined with maturing holdings, will produce an annual balance-sheet reduction of £80bn, the effects of which are unclear.
Gilts usually shuffle in a range between higher-yielding US Treasuries and the much lower-returning European benchmark German bund. But in the coming months, UK yields seem destined to gravitate towards their US equivalents, at least until there is some tangible evidence that inflation is peaking. Unfortunately, by then, the economy may well be cratering. Sterling traders are in for choppy times ahead.
MARCUS ASHWORTH: Why did the inflation figure catch the UK so off guard?
