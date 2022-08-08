Chill falls over summer hot spots for ill-gotten gains

Ahmad Abouammo was found guilty of turning over personal information of platform users who’d criticised the Saudi royal family
Europe has become far less welcoming to Russian oligarchs and others who seek to buy their way in
They hope the magic mushroom sector can avoid the mistakes made when marijuana became legal
Tourism in wartime has created a new kind of beach activity: tracking superyachts linked to Russian wealth.
These temples of conspicuous consumption, which got a huge boost in orders during the pandemic, are symbols of the new geopolitical order dominating soft-power travel hot spots such as the French Riviera.
Boats linked to Russian oligarchs not known for their discretion have gone “dark” and sailed to friendlier shores such as Dubai or Turkey, keen to escape the fate of more than $30bn in sanctioned assets seized by governments looking to squeeze Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Spain, Italy and France are among those impounding yachts; dozens are also blocked in Dutch shipyards.
Beyond what President Joe Biden terms “ill-gotten gains”, ostentatious displays of wealth are also firing up public opinion at a time when energy poverty is leading to calls for windfall taxes. Jeff Bezos’s 127m, $500m superyacht narrowly avoided an egg-pelting in Rotterdam by angry locals after a plan to dismantle a historic bridge to allow it to sail through was dropped.
A frosty reception for wealthy Anywheres might seem a minor inconvenience. Yachtmakers such as Italy’s Sanlorenzo can still expect double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2022, partly because the euro’s slump has boosted the US dollar’s buying power — and because demand for status symbols is as deep as the ocean.
Europe’s determination to be a soft power without being a soft touch is more urgent than ever this summer.
But if Europe is “for sale”, as US tourists shopping on Paris’s Avenue Montaigne say, its determination to be a soft power without being a soft touch is more urgent than ever this summer.
The enforcement of yacht seizures is being accompanied by an EU crackdown on easy routes into its single market for offshore wealth. Golden passport and visa schemes that offered EU citizenship or residency rights for anywhere between €60,000 and €1.25m are being scrutinised and potentially scrapped after a string of money-laundering scandals.
Intended to revive investment after the financial crisis, these schemes have been too light touch for their own good, with Cyprus allegedly breaking its own laws after handing swathes of passports to rich Russians. The approval of Portuguese golden visas to China’s ultrarich has evaporated. The EU partially halted visa waivers to Vanuatu after its own passport scandal.
The anonymity of offshore wealth is also under fire. If identifying superyacht owners is hard, it’s because of the matryoshka doll structure of shell companies that own them. In August the UK launched a registry of overseas entities owning property, even if the proposal’s flaws make it far from perfect. Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has called for an international asset register for the oligarchs.
It takes a deft hand to ensure that geopolitical reputation takes precedence over economic expediency. Flexible digital nomad visas for remote workers appear to be the new post-Covid battleground for overseas cash, even if we are a long way from the days when a tech mogul such as Snap’s Evan Spiegel could get a French passport based on little more than his Idaho grandmother’s French cookbook.
Still, the rebound in summer tourism presents an opportunity to flex soft-power muscles. Cyprus, a favourite destination for Russians, is down about 25% compared with 2019; Finland is calling for restrictions on visas for Russians. Regional and US tourists have helped offset the drop, with foreign policy values and Ukraine solidarity featuring in social media sentiment, according to Olivier Henry-Biabaud of TCI Research, a Belgian travel industry consulting firm. Research firm Oxford Economics expects arrivals to Western Europe in 2022 to be 21% below 2019 levels, compared with a forecast 39% fall for Eastern Europe.
A Cold Warification of travel may seem like cold comfort when Europe faces recession this winter. The tourism economy is not going to bring energy independence or manufacturing growth to a region sorely in need of both. The weak euro travellers love is not a point of political pride.
But yacht-spotting should at least bring recognition of an EU more focused on political unity and fighting the money flows that aggravate inequality. For once, fewer eyesores on the water will be more than just an aesthetic win.
Bloomberg Opinion
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chill falls over summer hot spots for ill-gotten gains
Europe has become far less welcoming to Russian oligarchs and others who seek to buy their way in
Tourism in wartime has created a new kind of beach activity: tracking superyachts linked to Russian wealth.
These temples of conspicuous consumption, which got a huge boost in orders during the pandemic, are symbols of the new geopolitical order dominating soft-power travel hot spots such as the French Riviera.
Boats linked to Russian oligarchs not known for their discretion have gone “dark” and sailed to friendlier shores such as Dubai or Turkey, keen to escape the fate of more than $30bn in sanctioned assets seized by governments looking to squeeze Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Spain, Italy and France are among those impounding yachts; dozens are also blocked in Dutch shipyards.
Beyond what President Joe Biden terms “ill-gotten gains”, ostentatious displays of wealth are also firing up public opinion at a time when energy poverty is leading to calls for windfall taxes. Jeff Bezos’s 127m, $500m superyacht narrowly avoided an egg-pelting in Rotterdam by angry locals after a plan to dismantle a historic bridge to allow it to sail through was dropped.
A frosty reception for wealthy Anywheres might seem a minor inconvenience. Yachtmakers such as Italy’s Sanlorenzo can still expect double-digit revenue and profit growth in 2022, partly because the euro’s slump has boosted the US dollar’s buying power — and because demand for status symbols is as deep as the ocean.
But if Europe is “for sale”, as US tourists shopping on Paris’s Avenue Montaigne say, its determination to be a soft power without being a soft touch is more urgent than ever this summer.
The enforcement of yacht seizures is being accompanied by an EU crackdown on easy routes into its single market for offshore wealth. Golden passport and visa schemes that offered EU citizenship or residency rights for anywhere between €60,000 and €1.25m are being scrutinised and potentially scrapped after a string of money-laundering scandals.
Intended to revive investment after the financial crisis, these schemes have been too light touch for their own good, with Cyprus allegedly breaking its own laws after handing swathes of passports to rich Russians. The approval of Portuguese golden visas to China’s ultrarich has evaporated. The EU partially halted visa waivers to Vanuatu after its own passport scandal.
The anonymity of offshore wealth is also under fire. If identifying superyacht owners is hard, it’s because of the matryoshka doll structure of shell companies that own them. In August the UK launched a registry of overseas entities owning property, even if the proposal’s flaws make it far from perfect. Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has called for an international asset register for the oligarchs.
It takes a deft hand to ensure that geopolitical reputation takes precedence over economic expediency. Flexible digital nomad visas for remote workers appear to be the new post-Covid battleground for overseas cash, even if we are a long way from the days when a tech mogul such as Snap’s Evan Spiegel could get a French passport based on little more than his Idaho grandmother’s French cookbook.
Russian superyachts conspicuous by their absence on French Riviera
Still, the rebound in summer tourism presents an opportunity to flex soft-power muscles. Cyprus, a favourite destination for Russians, is down about 25% compared with 2019; Finland is calling for restrictions on visas for Russians. Regional and US tourists have helped offset the drop, with foreign policy values and Ukraine solidarity featuring in social media sentiment, according to Olivier Henry-Biabaud of TCI Research, a Belgian travel industry consulting firm. Research firm Oxford Economics expects arrivals to Western Europe in 2022 to be 21% below 2019 levels, compared with a forecast 39% fall for Eastern Europe.
A Cold Warification of travel may seem like cold comfort when Europe faces recession this winter. The tourism economy is not going to bring energy independence or manufacturing growth to a region sorely in need of both. The weak euro travellers love is not a point of political pride.
But yacht-spotting should at least bring recognition of an EU more focused on political unity and fighting the money flows that aggravate inequality. For once, fewer eyesores on the water will be more than just an aesthetic win.
Bloomberg Opinion
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.
Russian oligarch’s megayacht in race to safe waters of Turkey
Here today, gone tomorrow: oligarch’s superyacht keeps sailing
Seized superyacht racks up bills, but who will pay them?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chipmakers’ message for carmakers: Your turn to pay
Roam Air is a made-in-Africa electric motorcycle
Wanted Online: 10 must-see art exhibitions across the country this month
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.