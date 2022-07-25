How London had to pay through the nose to avoid a blackout

The move comes after similar clearances in Canada and the US as the outbreak is declared a global health emergency
Only by forking out more than 5,000% higher than the typical price per megawatt hour did the UK avoid homes and businesses going dark
Synchron’s procedure will help a patient text by thinking, in a major step forward in a nascent industry
Last week, unbeknown to many outside the power industry, parts of London came remarkably close to a blackout — even as it was recovering from the hottest day in British history. On July 20, surging electricity demand collided with a bottleneck in the grid, leaving the eastern part of the British capital briefly short of power. Only by paying a record high £9,724.54 per megawatt hour — more than 5,000% higher than the typical price — did the UK avoid homes and businesses going dark. That was the nosebleed cost to persuade Belgium to crank up ageing electricity plants to send energy across the English Channel.
The crisis, which quietly played out within the control room of the British electricity system, shows the growing vulnerability of energy transportation networks — power grids and gas and oil pipelines — across much of the industrialised world after years of low investment and not-in-my-backyard opposition.
On most days, the bottlenecks mean distorted costs. Sometimes, it results in sky-high prices with energy in short supply when it is needed. At other occasions, prices can tumble to zero, or go negative, when producers cannot sell their power into a congested transmission system. Increasingly, it puts the whole system at risk. Talk to most industry executives and you quickly get the sense that the country is sleepwalking into more blackouts. Discuss the problems with the engineers who manage the system daily, and that danger appears even closer.
The £9,724.54 price, settled between noon and 1pm on July 20 via the so-called NEMO interconnector that links the UK with Belgium, was the highest yet Britain has paid to import electricity, nearly five times higher than the previous record. The absurdity of that level is apparent when comparing it with the year-to-date average for UK spot electricity: £178 per megawatt hour.
It was a shock. It was the price to keep the lights on. The security of supply was at stake
“It was a shock,” says Phil Hewitt, who has been monitoring electricity prices for more than two decades and is now executive director of EnAppSys, a consultancy. “It was the price to keep the lights on. The security of supply was at stake.”
The actual amount of electricity bought at the record price was tiny: enough to supply just eight houses for a year. More power was bought at slightly lower prices. The payments highlight desperation: buying across the channel was, for about 60 minutes, the only option to balance the system. If Belgium had not helped, the grid would had been forced to “undertake demand control and disconnect homes from electricity”, said a grid spokesperson.
In a normal situation, without the traffic jams on the grid, the UK should have been able to send power to the southeast of England from elsewhere in the country — even from all the way in Scotland, where offshore wind farms are producing more than before. The problem is that the UK, and the rest of industrialised nations, aren’t investing enough in their grids, leaving the system exposed.
The world is investing about $300bn per year in power grids, an amount that has barely changed since 2015, according to the International Energy Agency. It isn’t enough, as the global economy electrifies and deals with a shifting generation map, with intermittent renewable energy like solar and wind replacing polluting — but dependable — coal- and gas-fired stations.
Now, grid bottlenecks create perverse situations. In Spain solar electricity producers in the south sometimes have to switch off their plants while, in the north, gas-fired power stations are turning on to meet demand. In some corners of the US, electricity prices often drop below zero, with power plants forced to sell their energy due to grid constraints. Meanwhile, in other corners of the US, consumers are facing calls to reduce power demand on peak days and face record prices.
Metal prices
Ageing infrastructure, often 30 or 40 years old, needs to be replaced. But refurbishment and expansion come up against local opposition to more pylons and overhead cables. In the UK, authorities are bypassing popular resistance by moving some parts of the grid offshore, using undersea cables. “Fish don’t vote,” goes the industry’s joke. It is, however, an expensive undertaking.
High metal prices are making building new grids even more costly. Cables are made of copper or aluminium which, at current prices, account for nearly a third of what will be spent on a new grid, up 10 percentage points from investments made between 2010 and 2020. Across the US and Europe, utilities and grid managers need to invest billions of dollars into digitalisation of the network to allow demand-side load management that would reduce consumption at peak times, often via hourly prices. Managing peak demand will be even more important when millions of households shift to electric vehicles, creating a new source of electricity consumption.
Last year, the UK paid just under £1,600 per megawatt hour on one day to import electricity and avert a short squeeze. On July 18, it paid just more than £2,000, which became the record. Two days later, the price went to nearly £10,000. The pattern is clear. At some point, even sky-high prices won’t be enough. Then, a blackout would belatedly lay bare the consequences of our underinvesting ways.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
How London had to pay through the nose to avoid a blackout
Only by forking out more than 5,000% higher than the typical price per megawatt hour did the UK avoid homes and businesses going dark
Last week, unbeknown to many outside the power industry, parts of London came remarkably close to a blackout — even as it was recovering from the hottest day in British history. On July 20, surging electricity demand collided with a bottleneck in the grid, leaving the eastern part of the British capital briefly short of power. Only by paying a record high £9,724.54 per megawatt hour — more than 5,000% higher than the typical price — did the UK avoid homes and businesses going dark. That was the nosebleed cost to persuade Belgium to crank up ageing electricity plants to send energy across the English Channel.
The crisis, which quietly played out within the control room of the British electricity system, shows the growing vulnerability of energy transportation networks — power grids and gas and oil pipelines — across much of the industrialised world after years of low investment and not-in-my-backyard opposition.
On most days, the bottlenecks mean distorted costs. Sometimes, it results in sky-high prices with energy in short supply when it is needed. At other occasions, prices can tumble to zero, or go negative, when producers cannot sell their power into a congested transmission system. Increasingly, it puts the whole system at risk. Talk to most industry executives and you quickly get the sense that the country is sleepwalking into more blackouts. Discuss the problems with the engineers who manage the system daily, and that danger appears even closer.
The £9,724.54 price, settled between noon and 1pm on July 20 via the so-called NEMO interconnector that links the UK with Belgium, was the highest yet Britain has paid to import electricity, nearly five times higher than the previous record. The absurdity of that level is apparent when comparing it with the year-to-date average for UK spot electricity: £178 per megawatt hour.
“It was a shock,” says Phil Hewitt, who has been monitoring electricity prices for more than two decades and is now executive director of EnAppSys, a consultancy. “It was the price to keep the lights on. The security of supply was at stake.”
The actual amount of electricity bought at the record price was tiny: enough to supply just eight houses for a year. More power was bought at slightly lower prices. The payments highlight desperation: buying across the channel was, for about 60 minutes, the only option to balance the system. If Belgium had not helped, the grid would had been forced to “undertake demand control and disconnect homes from electricity”, said a grid spokesperson.
In a normal situation, without the traffic jams on the grid, the UK should have been able to send power to the southeast of England from elsewhere in the country — even from all the way in Scotland, where offshore wind farms are producing more than before. The problem is that the UK, and the rest of industrialised nations, aren’t investing enough in their grids, leaving the system exposed.
The world is investing about $300bn per year in power grids, an amount that has barely changed since 2015, according to the International Energy Agency. It isn’t enough, as the global economy electrifies and deals with a shifting generation map, with intermittent renewable energy like solar and wind replacing polluting — but dependable — coal- and gas-fired stations.
Now, grid bottlenecks create perverse situations. In Spain solar electricity producers in the south sometimes have to switch off their plants while, in the north, gas-fired power stations are turning on to meet demand. In some corners of the US, electricity prices often drop below zero, with power plants forced to sell their energy due to grid constraints. Meanwhile, in other corners of the US, consumers are facing calls to reduce power demand on peak days and face record prices.
Metal prices
Ageing infrastructure, often 30 or 40 years old, needs to be replaced. But refurbishment and expansion come up against local opposition to more pylons and overhead cables. In the UK, authorities are bypassing popular resistance by moving some parts of the grid offshore, using undersea cables. “Fish don’t vote,” goes the industry’s joke. It is, however, an expensive undertaking.
High metal prices are making building new grids even more costly. Cables are made of copper or aluminium which, at current prices, account for nearly a third of what will be spent on a new grid, up 10 percentage points from investments made between 2010 and 2020. Across the US and Europe, utilities and grid managers need to invest billions of dollars into digitalisation of the network to allow demand-side load management that would reduce consumption at peak times, often via hourly prices. Managing peak demand will be even more important when millions of households shift to electric vehicles, creating a new source of electricity consumption.
Last year, the UK paid just under £1,600 per megawatt hour on one day to import electricity and avert a short squeeze. On July 18, it paid just more than £2,000, which became the record. Two days later, the price went to nearly £10,000. The pattern is clear. At some point, even sky-high prices won’t be enough. Then, a blackout would belatedly lay bare the consequences of our underinvesting ways.
Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
EU looks to Nigeria for additional gas supplies
Income-yielding listed property set to improve on past six months
Russia resumes gas flow to Germany as three killed in Ukraine market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JAVIER BLAS: Winter is coming — and never going — as Europe’s energy crisis ...
Ukraine war prompts nations to burn more coal
African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.