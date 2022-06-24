Masayoshi Son has ‘no doubt at all’ and says those who do can go

There’s a $60bn reason SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son might feel a little down. His company has shed more market value in the past year than during any 12-month period over the past two decades, while his portfolio of private and public companies faces continued turmoil. And yet, Son remains unfailingly optimistic.

“I have no doubt at all. No matter what changes take place, I have never been doubtful,” Son told shareholders Friday of his belief in the information revolution that forms the underlying thesis for his investment strategy.

From declining share prices to failed merger deals, the 64-year-old found an upside to almost every trouble his conglomerate has faced over the past year. And he needs to. His handful of investment vehicles, lead by the SoftBank Vision Fund, has a stake in more than 470 companies. Few of them have delivered a home run, but they will. Maybe.

Son’s acolytes believe the Japanese billionaire’s eternal faith in the information revolution — a global economic shift that puts data at the heart of commerce — will eventually pay off. By putting money into a variety of businesses, he’s betting that a rising tide will lift all boats. But the challenge will be for the company to stay afloat long enough that the current shifts in his favour.

With debt of almost $300bn1 and a weakening yen, Son needs to steady himself for a few years until he can realise the gains he’s so confident will eventually come.

A major setback in paying down that debt was SoftBank’s failed $40bn sale of chip company Arm to Nvidia. Regulators around the world worried it would be too powerful a business and rejected the merger. Yet Son even put a positive spin on that failure, claiming it was a good thing that he could hold onto the British company longer.

While demand for the IPO in the current market environment remains to be seen, Son said he has been receiving “love calls” from multiple exchanges seeking to host the public offering, with the firm reportedly planning to list a partial stake in London. Already bullish on Arm, Son outlined his prediction that the chip designer could be worth something similar to the “Gafa” quartet of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple — or an order of magnitude more than the value of the sale to Nvidia.