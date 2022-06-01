Oil world’s smoke and mirrors laid bare by Saudi Deep Throat

In the crude market, there are lies, damned lies and oil production figures. The former Saudi oil spin master is at his best explaining how the kingdom talked down the market in 2012, revealing a secret plea for help from then US president Barack Obama, who was facing elections. In the process, he reveals not just how Riyadh can move the market via leaks to traders and journalists, but also some of the secret diplomatic manoeuvring between the White House and the royal palace.

“The first part of the plan was tangible and related to market fundamentals. Saudi Arabia would continue to increase supply to the market,” he writes of events a decade ago.

“The second part of the plan was related to market psychology or sentiment. An international campaign was needed to convince the market that the oil price was very high (a policy referred to as talking the market down),” he explains, revealing how Saudi officials met “quietly” in London and New York with “analysts, hedge funds, banks and oil companies”.

Is it surprising that Saudi Arabia talked to the market so directly? No. And it’s not the only time Riyadh has done so. But the communication shows how many in the commodity market trade on inside information — a practice that, while illegal in the world of Wall Street, is commonplace in commodities.

In the oil casino, many play with marked cards. AlMuhanna describes the 2012 campaign as a success: oil prices fell, and Obama won the election. The book shows that when the White House and the Saudi royal palace are aligned, Riyadh is willing to go to great lengths to talk the market down, even if that means lower revenues. It’s difficult to imagine a similar campaign today, however. In the past two years, Riyadh and Washington have drifted apart.

While he avoids commenting on current events, AlMuhanna does provide some nuggets for investors. For one, he makes it clear that Saudi Arabia sees its relationship with Russia as crucial. For Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the future isn’t America, but the emerging world. “The prince is young, dynamic, ambitious, and has clear futuristic goals. He wants to make Saudi Arabia a major international power in many aspects, above all in energy and oil,” the author says, explaining how Prince Mohammed wants to expand “his influence to other major powers such as Russia, China and India”.

Oil Leaders is lacking in self — criticism about Saudi oil policy, particularly concerning the most recent period. But it still provides useful insights into how Riyadh communicates with the market, suggesting that the kingdom will continue to wield its reserves as both an economic and a political weapon in the years to come.

