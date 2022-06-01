BILL DUDLEY: This is why doubts cloud Fed’s mild inflation forecasts

For Federal Reserve officials who want to get inflation under control, the outlook has certainly improved in recent weeks.

Inflation has peaked. In particular, goods price inflation is falling as supply chain disruptions ease and demand shifts towards services and away from goods. Despite the labour market remaining unusually tight, wage inflation has stabilised rather than continued to climb.

Inflation expectations remain remarkably well anchored. While near-term inflation expectations of households are elevated, longer-term expectations have fallen. Similarly, market-based measures based on the differential between nominal 10-year treasuries notes and 10-year treasury-inflation protected securities have declined.

The Fed’s efforts to guide market expectations about the future path of monetary policy have been mostly effective. Market participants expect that monetary policymakers will move “expeditiously” towards neutral, with 50-basis-point interest rate hikes expected at each of the next two Federal open market committee meetings and the federal funds rate reaching a peak of about 3% next spring, from the current range of 0.75%-1%.

Financial conditions have tightened materially. Prices for US equities have fallen about 15% from their peak in the first week of January, 10-year treasury note yields have climbed about one percentage point in the past three months, credit spreads have widened and the dollar has appreciated.

Sufficiently tight

Yet, the Fed’s job is far from complete. The Federal open market committee should be more realistic in its own forecasts about what will be required. In its last summary of economic projections in March, the expected rate of inflation for the end of 2024 magically fell back close to the Fed’s 2% objective despite monetary policy that was not tight enough to push the unemployment rate up to a level that Fed officials judge consistent with stable inflation over time. The forecast posed an open question: if the unemployment rate doesn’t rise materially, how does inflation fall back to the Fed’s 2% objective?

It will be noteworthy when the summary of economic projections is updated at the next Federal open market committee meeting in two weeks to see whether participants expect to make monetary policy sufficiently tight, which would mean a median federal funds rate above 3% to push the unemployment rate above the 4% level judged consistent with keeping inflation stable at the Fed’s 2% target.

Fed officials and market participants continue to underestimate the level of short-term rates that will be necessary to tighten financial conditions sufficiently to push inflation back down to 2% from the most recent year-over-year reading of 6.3%. If, in the long run, a neutral short-term rate is 2.4% (the FOMC’s median estimate) when inflation is 2%, the neutral rate should be higher to compensate for the fact that inflation is higher.

The risks of a hard landing continue to be understated. According to Fed officials, monetary policy tightening can slow the economy and eliminate the imbalance between the current supply and demand for labour without precipitating an economic downturn.

This assertion flies in the face of economic history. Every time the unemployment rate has climbed by half a percentage point or more, the outcome has been a full-blown recession and a much larger rise in unemployment. Given that the labour market is tighter than it has been before, the need for the unemployment rate to rise is greater, making the odds of a hard landing higher, not lower.

As near-term uncertainty about the US monetary policy course has fallen in recent weeks, financial conditions have eased a bit, with stock prices rebounding and bond yields falling. If this easing of financial conditions were to continue, Fed officials would have to respond by pushing short-term rates higher than now anticipated.

