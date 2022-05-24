Why you can bet on Apple whipping Meta in mixed-reality battle

Rumours of an Apple mixed-reality headset have been swirling for years. Now, they are getting very real.

Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple demonstrated an AR/VR (augmented and virtual reality) device to its board of directors and has a “consumer release planned for 2023”. Whenever the headset does come out, Apple is well-placed to win the mixed-reality battle.

The leading competitor in the space is Meta Platforms (aka the artist formerly known as Facebook). CEO Mark Zuckerberg renamed the company and committed to spending $10bn a year to bring to life his vision of a VR-enabled metaverse.

And there has been serious progress: sales of Meta’s Quest 2 hit 8.7-million units in 2021, twice as much as in the prior year, and the company owns 80% of the market.

The Quest 2 sales figure is a drop in the wearables hardware bucket compared with what Apple has been able to move, though. According to Apple analyst Neil Cybart, the iPhone maker shipped more than 100-million wearables (Apple Watch, AirPods and Beats headphones) in 2021, an increase of four times from 2017. Also, don’t forget the 233-million iPhones it shipped in 2021.

No other company can move high-end consumer hardware at Apple’s scale.

In a May 2021, Cybart makes the strong case that Apple has built a “decades-long lead in wearables” by piecing together several advantages: