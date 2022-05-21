Pilot project: how to get aviators to speak up about depression

Exacerbating the problem is the sheer stress of the job itself. Most flights occur without incident, but that is because pilots need to be meticulous in following procedures while having the mental flexibility to troubleshoot in real-time. Even then, increasingly sophisticated systems make the job harder because the machines they fly are more complex and difficult to understand.

In his book No Man’s Land, Captain Kevin Sullivan details the numerous computer failures he had to wrestle with when Qantas Flight 72 plunged towards the earth over Western Australia in 2008. The second part of the book outlines the aftermath — the severe mental trauma he faced after landing his stricken aircraft. The former US naval pilot ended up retiring from commercial aviation.

Few pilots face events as dramatic as QF72, but strict deadlines, tight budgets and job insecurity amplify even minor incidents. Most do not write a book about their experience or get the level of peer or corporate support Sullivan did.

Airlines are understandably paranoid about all aspects of safety, including mental health. The problem is, the current stigma around dealing with the topic clearly is not serving those ends. The pilot who crashed Germanwings Flight 9525 had a history of depression that was known to the airline, but did not disclose a serious deterioration in his mental condition four months before the crash — which the accident report attributed in part to his fear of losing his licence.

A simple solution may be to do more to promote indefinite leave, and even retirement or temporary redeployment to ground duties for pilots facing mental health issues. Solid guarantees by airlines that a self-report will not end an aviator’s career in the skies would encourage sufferers to find the help they need.

The medical profession itself may have useful lessons, having pushed back against laws requiring mandatory reporting of mental health issues to regulators so that such action is only taken in the rare cases where patients might be at risk. That suggests a far more honest approach to the problem, and one that will reduce the risk that pilots see the best solution as trying to conceal and repress their true state of mind.

If you want to treat depression, the first and most useful step is usually to start talking about it. That is a lesson the aviation industry would do well to heed.

Bloomberg