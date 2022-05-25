ALLISON SCHRAGER: US should allow more educated migrants, not more relatives
Increasing temporary visas for jobholders would help combat labour shortages and rising prices
25 May 2022 - 19:12
The solution to some of the US’s biggest economic problems is staring it in the face. Or more accurately, it’s beating on its door.
Among the many aspects of US immigration policy that need rethinking, one of the most urgent is how it handles migrants on temporary work visas. Focusing on a more sensible approach to that programme would not only ease the pressure of illegal immigration at the border, but provide some price relief in their overheated economy too. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now