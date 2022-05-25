Opinion ALLISON SCHRAGER: US should allow more educated migrants, not more relatives Increasing temporary visas for jobholders would help combat labour shortages and rising prices B L Premium

The solution to some of the US’s biggest economic problems is staring it in the face. Or more accurately, it’s beating on its door.

Among the many aspects of US immigration policy that need rethinking, one of the most urgent is how it handles migrants on temporary work visas. Focusing on a more sensible approach to that programme would not only ease the pressure of illegal immigration at the border, but provide some price relief in their overheated economy too. ..