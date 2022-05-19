Researchers close in on mechanism behind cot deaths

The tragic deaths declined significantly during the 1990s, when the US and other countries launched the highly effective “Back to Sleep” campaign. Once parents were taught safe habits such as putting babies on their backs at bedtime and keeping the crib free of blankets and soft surfaces, SIDS incidence dropped by half. That progress plateaued, leaving families with no answers — and in many cases with crushing guilt that somehow a death could have been prevented.

Carmel Harrington, the researcher at Sydney Children’s Hospital in Australia who led the study of BChE levels, knows this feeling well: her own son Damien died of SIDS 29 years ago. She has since been on a mission to better understand the syndrome.

Along with others in the SIDS research community, Harrington has long suspected that the arousal system could be involved. The theory is that a typical infant reacts to a lack of oxygen by gasping and fighting, whereas a SIDS infant doesn’t respond, dying silently.

She wanted to test whether BChE, which is involved in arousal pathways in the brain, could explain the difference. Harrington measured BChE extracted from dried blood spots taken when infants are born and found that 88% of SIDS babies had relatively low levels of the enzyme.

But the study had flaws that make other SIDS experts hesitant to put too much stock in its results. While mean BChE levels were lower in the SIDS group than in healthy infants or babies who died from other causes, the range was wide, encompassing some of the levels seen in the healthy babies. And because some of the blood spots were quite old, the measurements themselves might have been unreliable.

Nevertheless, Harrington’s research puts new focus on a growing body of research connecting the arousal system and SIDS. Several other studies have suggested, for instance, that some SIDS babies have low levels of serotonin in the brainstem, making it harder for them to regulate their heart rate and breathing while asleep.