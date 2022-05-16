ANDREAS KLUTH: Animal disease threat to humans will rise, researchers warn

The term “zoonotic spillover” might sound either reassuringly geeky or deceptively innocuous — like a sticky mess involving a melted ice cream cone between the monkey cage and the aquarium. It refers, in reality, to one of the greatest dangers to humanity. As such, it is neither more nor less menacing than climate change, but a direct consequence of it.

The word “zoonosis” comes from the Greek for “animal disease”. It applies to pathogens that can jump both between critters and from them to us. HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, hopped to humans from chimps, for example. MERS, a respiratory virus, spread to us from dromedary camels. Ebola probably came from apes, monkeys or bats, or all of them. In similar ways, we’ve imported hundreds of other ills from the wild kingdom — not least, SARS-CoV-2, which we also picked up from bats.

What does this have to do with climate change? A lot. The more animals mingle — with other fauna or us — the more opportunities the pathogens they are hosting have to travel, mutate and spread. And global warming causes exactly such mingling.

As average temperatures rise, they change habitats. Wet areas become arid; cool or lush zones turn into deserts. Animals thus migrate out of their familiar surroundings and come in contact with many other species, most of which they’ve never encountered.

A team working with Colin Carlson, a biologist at Georgetown University in Washington DC has now used some very fancy maths to model the contacts and cross-species virus transmission we can expect. They have published the results in the journal Nature.

It makes for frightening reading. Both the mingling and the transmission are already well under way but will accelerate dramatically in our lifetime. Even in the most conservative warming scenario, for example, we can expect another 15,000 viruses to hop among 3,000 species of mammals in the coming decades. The main melting pots won’t be the regions near the polar north or south, as might be expected, but the higher elevations of Asia and Africa.