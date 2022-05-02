How telling your child, ‘good job’, has become taboo

When I was a child, you heard “good job!” quite a lot. Successful double in little league? “Good job!” 93% on a maths test? “Good job!” In contrast, the phrase “Good effort” was reserved for ... lesser things. You struck out but ... you tried hard. That’s a good effort, but not a good job.

The world of child praise has, however, shifted dramatically. Saying “good job!” has approached taboo status. The social media accounts of parenting experts are rife with advice to avoid this type of praise, in all its forms — no “amazing!” or “you’re so smart.” Instead, we’re encouraged to applaud effort, not achievement: “It’s great to hear you worked hard on that.” Often, parents are told that it’s better to say nothing at all.

This advice is well meant, but it can become yet another for parents to feel like we’re failing. It can also be paralysing. A few months ago, my daughter told me how she did in a maths test. Worried about saying the wrong thing, I just said “OK.” Which didn’t feel quite right either.

The underlying reason for the praise shift is, more or less, based on data. Perhaps the most famous and widely cited paper is “Praise for intelligence can undermine children’s motivation and performance” published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology in 1998.

In this paper, Carol Dweck and Claudia Mueller report the results of a number of experiments with 10-year-old schoolchildren who attempted various tasks and were praised for either their intelligence or their effort. In general, they found that those who were praised for their effort were more interested in pursuing harder problems, and more likely to feel they could improve.