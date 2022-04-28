LEONID BERSHIDSKY: Who will Putin emulate when sanctions really start to bite?

According to a recent Higher School of Economics report, the share of foreign value-added in Russia’s consumption of electronics approaches 70%. It is above 50% for medicines, electrical equipment and cars and almost 50% for industrial equipment; in the late 1920s, only about a quarter of industrial machinery was imported, according to Dohan. About half of the foreign value-added comes from the EU, the US and Canada, which have imposed the harshest sanctions on Russia.

Central Bank governor Elvira Nabiullina made it clear in a recent speech to parliament that she expects the entire structure of the Russian economy — the relative strength of industries, the labour market, consumer demand — to undergo drastic change. A move towards greater self-sufficiency is the only path forward under current policies.

The predicament of Putin’s Russia, however, is worse than that of Stalin’s pre-World War 2 Soviet Union in several other important ways. The machinery of the 1920s and 1930s was easier to replicate than today’s electronics, as even China, which doesn’t face particularly crippling sanctions, has found out in recent years. In the 1990s and 2000s, Russia became so integrated into global value chains that even the complex products it has proudly made domestically cannot function without foreign-made parts. Sukhoi Superjet airliners, for example, use engines jointly produced by a French-Russian joint venture that can no longer function under sanctions.

Import substitution worked well in the food industry after the debt crisis of 1988, when imports became too expensive for most Russians, and then again in 2014, when the Russian government banned many European foods in retaliation for EU sanctions. It’s much harder to replace the Western industrial goods that have defined Russia’s relative prosperity under Putin.

The exodus of almost all Western household brands leaves a void. For all the talk of import replacement, the Russian ministry of industry & trade recently issued a directive allowing Russian companies to import a long list of goods without their producers’ knowledge or permission. These include Teslas, iPhones, Xboxes, Siemens washing machines, Michelin tyres; all of these could be quickly replaced with Chinese-made or even, in the cases of washing machines and tyres, Russian products — but the ministry suspects consumers might not be entirely happy with the substitutes.

It’s even been reported that Russians might be allowed to use pirated software under a “forced licensing” mechanism. Give me autarky, but not just yet: all that Russia has achieved in technology has been built on Western software, now no longer available through official channels.

It’s not that the Putin regime cares much about Russians’ comfort — it just hasn’t reached the point where it can ignore ordinary Russians to the same degree that Stalin’s regime did. Patriotism is all well and good, but Putin still keeps imploring the government and the central bank to keep inflation in check. The Bloomberg consensus forecast for the Russian economy promises a 10% GDP contraction this year, a deeper drop than the 3.1% contraction of the Iranian non-oil economy in 2012, when the country was hit by major sanctions. This makes a jump in unemployment unavoidable, even if Iran’s experience shows that labour resources eventually will be reallocated. And, given the relative failure of the initial onslaught on Ukraine, Putin cannot but harbour doubts about the effectiveness of his domestic repression machine. Even if he drinks copious amounts of his own Kool-Aid, as his public utterances suggest, he cannot but wonder how much hardship Russians will take for the sake of his imperialist designs.

Alexander Prokhanov, a hard-core nationalist author who has sung praises to Russian invasions since Afghanistan in 1979, wrote recently that the Russian people would adapt to any kind of economic calamity: ''They’ll leave the cities for the fields and forests... They’ll gather mushrooms, berries, nuts — in moments of great woe, the Russian people are willing to turn into a nation of chipmunks, a nation of hamsters hoarding all kinds of roots and tubers for the winter.''

He’s not entirely wrong. The older generation at least still has its Soviet survival skills, its tolerance for long lines and shortages, its black-market savvy, its not-quite-unlearnt hamster mentality, if not the actual ability to live on nuts and berries. One could use the full force of propaganda and repression to induce the transfer of these skills to the younger generation. That, however, may require crossing an important line in domestic discourse — the line between blaming Russia’s economic woes on a hostile West, as Communist ideologists did, and pushing autarky as a path to greatness, Hitler- and Mussolini-style.

It seems a fine distinction after the Russian war crimes in Ukraine, but it’s not trivial. Once Russians feel the full onslaught of economic pain, they will need to explain to themselves what they’re paying for and whether the price is worth it. Nothing short of a full, nationwide descent into fascism can sustain the regime then.

