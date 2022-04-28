JONATHAN LEVIN AND ANDREA FELSTED: Defensive stocks are paying off — but it gets trickier from here

The threat of US stagflation has investors treating supermarkets and other consumer staples companies like the high-flying tech stocks of yesteryear. The shares have trounced their consumer discretionary peers by the widest margin in two decades, and the outperformance probably has room to continue.

The reason is understandable given the economic backdrop. Investors are afraid of the effect slower growth will probably have on discretionary spending and equally petrified of what inflation at 40-year highs means for fixed income and cash. Many have settled for a strategy centred on defensive stocks — which include utilities and health care in addition to household products — and it has panned out so far.

Staples have been stars. The broadest index of S&P 500 consumer staples stocks has advanced 12% in the past 100 trading days, while discretionary shares have declined 18%.

In a recession, staples usually retrench eventually, just not as much as other sectors. But most doomsayers think a US recession — if one comes — is more likely to occur in 2023 or 2024. Staples powered through roughly the first half of the Great Recession before fading eventually.

Of course, not all staples are created equal, and their differences may become increasingly important as concerns mount that the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation could tip the economy into recession. The wealthy will keep spending on high-end goods. But average earners may well trade down, particularly as more price increases crop up for everyday items. Procter & Gamble, Nestlé and Unilever have warned of more increases in the coming months.

One tried-and-tested mechanism to cope with inflation is to trade down from more expensive household names to supermarkets’ cheaper private-label products.

This has not shown up much in first-quarter earnings, though Unilever, whose brands include Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream, did see a fall in the amount of goods. But private-label sales are starting to gain traction, according to data provider IRI. If this trend gathers momentum, it could eventually cut the sales volume of Nestlé’s Nespresso coffee capsules or P&G’s Pampers nappies.

While that may be a concern for the big manufacturers, supermarkets known for their cheap prices, such as Walmart, Costco and Target, could be beneficiaries. Other winners include the US arms of German discounters Aldi and Lidl, which are expanding across the US. They are part of Germany’s Schwarz Group.