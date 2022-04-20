LIONEL LAURENT: A Le Pen victory will be France's worst nightmare

When Emmanuel Macron last faced off against far-right foe Marine Le Pen for the French presidency in 2017, her call to follow the UK out of the EU was in tune with the populist times. Yet it failed to win over voters worried about the chaos that would ensue.

A French “Brexit” is off the menu this time, which has made Le Pen seem more palatable. But what she’s proposing in its place is an EU hollowed out from the inside by France following in the footsteps of Hungary’s Viktor Orban, tearing up German co-operation and breaking unity on Russia. As she and Macron debate ahead of Sunday’s vote, the risks are less extreme than before, but the West still has reason to watch — and worry.

In Le Pen’s worldview, Europe serves two purposes: It’s a symbolic punching bag to differentiate herself from “globalist” Macron — hence the cheap talk of pulling down EU flags from government buildings. It also offers a vital outlet for cost-cutting. Her post-victory pledge is to reduce France’s net contribution to the EU budget, ideally by about €5bn ($5.4bn). Those funds could then go towards extravagant spending plans at home.

No Margaret Thatcher-style leader

The reality is that reopening the 2021-2027 budget that’s already been agreed to will find few takers. Rather than a Margaret Thatcher-style leader, pounding her fist on the table to demand France’s money back, Le Pen would likely isolate France and embroil it in permanent conflict. With the presidential hopeful also keen to take on EU rule of law, give preferential treatment to French goods and restore national border controls, France would become the poster child for “less Europe” — one always threatening “no Europe” if Le Pen doesn’t get her way.

As for Le Pen’s ambition to build an alliance of like-minded nations to reclaim powers from Brussels, who among the EU’s other 26 members would succumb to her arm-twisting charms? Certainly not the southern member states. Orban, a target of Brussels’ rule-of-law enforcement, would surely appreciate an outspoken supporter of his illiberal style at Europe’s top table. But even he might not appreciate the prospect of a €5bn hole in the accounts, or of Paris tilting the single market’s playing field in its favour.