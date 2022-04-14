×

CARTOON: Mkhize handed a win

14 April 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
SIU win is a blow to Zweli Mkhize’s political ambitions

The Special Investigating Unit has the go-ahead to recover R150m spent on a dodgy health department contract
19 hours ago

Parliamentary ethics body clears Zweli Mkhize

Former health minister is not off the hook as the Special Investigating Unit accuses him of unlawful and improper conduct
1 day ago

ANC in eThekwini votes in corruption-accused Zandile Gumede

Tainted former mayor is pitted against Ramaphosa faction in influential branch
3 days ago

Ramaphosa camp presses case for bar on criminally charged ANC members

The move comes shortly after corruption-accused Zandile Gumede was elected chair of the ANC in the eThekwini region
2 days ago

ANC branches in KZN want Mkhize to run for party president

Former health minister is being investigated by the SIU for his role in the Digital Vibes saga
1 month ago
