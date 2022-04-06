PAUL J DAVIES: A Royal Mint NFT is just silly political marketing

You probably know someone with a commemorative coin or two, on display among porcelain ornaments and family photos — a 1925 Stone Mountain Memorial silver half-dollar (worth $100), perhaps, or a silver five-pound coin for Her Majesty the Queen’s 95th birthday.

So, how about the same thing, but digital? Britain’s finance minister, Rishi Sunak, has asked the Royal Mint to come up with ideas for a non-fungible token (NFT) to show that the UK is hip to digital assets.

Maybe young people really will want to buy a state-backed piece of digital merch to add to their Minecraft and Fortnite skins, or virtual Nike sneakers and Gucci bags to flaunt in the metaverse. It all sounds pretty silly to me, but then what do I know?

The idea of NFTs is to use cryptographic blockchain technology, the tools behind bitcoin, to create unique tradable claims on some digital thing — an image, a first edition of a piece of music, membership of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

These have really taken off in the past couple of years when people spent a lot of time at home, online and with money burning a hole in their pockets. Digital art has boomed: More than $18bn was spent on almost 17-million images and other collectibles between April 2021 and March 2022, according to a report about money in the metaverse last week from Citigroup analysts. That all came after the OMG-moment when a piece by Beeple sold for $69m at Christie’s auction house.

But art is barely the half of it: NFTs could be used to confer property rights throughout the metaverse, whatever that becomes. Projections about the potential value of digital stuff are all finger-in-the-air guesswork. What is real is the amount already being spent and invested. Last year, venture-capital funding to NFT start-ups jumped to $4.8bn from next-to-nothing the year before, according to Citigroup.

So, what would a Royal Mint NFT commemorate? Royal events are popular among the old crowd, but it’s probably not a theme the target market would fancy. The subject could be anything: The mint produces thousands of coins (made of actual stuff) for collectors interested in dinosaurs, Stephen Hawking, Wallace & Gromit, or Brexit among a mystifyingly large selection.

But why is Sunak even doing this? He’s seen a vision of tax revenue flickering in the future. He wants to “make the UK a global hub for cryptoasset technology.”

Britain has a habit of jumping onto financial bandwagons. George Osborne, financial minister from 2010 to 2016, made huge fanfare of making London the global hub for offshore renminbi bonds outside China. In 2016, London welcomed the first renminbi Chinese sovereign bond sold offshore. Since then, well….the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) says 18 issuers have listed more than 100 bonds worth 32-billion renminbi, about $5bn, which is not a lot.