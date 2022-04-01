Myriad benefits of returning to the office

It’s time to go back to the office. No-one wants to hear this, but eventually you’ll be commuting five days a week. Perhaps, as someone who worked from home most of her career, I’m not the right messenger. Nevertheless, it’s the truth.

I recently spoke with a 50-ish successful executive at a large media company. She said she never wanted to go back to the office. She loved working from her second home in Miami — or the resort in Mexico she just returned from. She said she was just as productive, if not more, working this way. I asked if she thought the arrangement was equally good for junior staff.

This executive had built valuable contacts, culture and camaraderie by logging many hours in the office with her co-workers while rising through the ranks. There is a lot of grunt work early in a career, but time in the trenches with colleagues, ordering takeaways when you work through dinner and going out for drinks afterward is what helps make it bearable. You form relationships that last the rest of your professional life.

So it’s not enough for young people to return to the office, they need to see and interact with senior staffers there, too. Their elder co-workers not only train them, but the time spent working together — in person — is how senior staff become invested in their junior colleagues’ success. It’s why they offer them new assignments, champion them for promotions and mentor them. It is critical to how careers progress. And it’s hard, if not impossible, to build those kinds of bonds through a computer screen.