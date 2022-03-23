CHRIS HUGHES: Amsterdam challenges London’s capital market

Two potential initial public offerings (IPOs) highlight the stiffening competitive pressure on London as a venue for raising capital. Post-Brexit, it may no longer be the natural choice for European companies. And it’s still struggling to catch up with the US as a favoured arena for technology and biotech firms.

CVC Capital Partners is leaning towards listing on the Amsterdam exchange if market conditions enable it to proceed with an IPO, the Financial Times reported. That may make sense for CVC, one of Europe’s largest buyout firms. But there’s no doubting it’s a setback for London.

The recent private equity-related floats in London have performed poorly. Bridgepoint Group is down about 15% since its July debut, while Petershill Partners has dropped nearly 30% since its September stock sale.

While shares in the main US-listed buyout firms have also been weak, they haven’t fared as badly. Moreover, Bridgepoint’s decision not to disclose what its senior ranks earn from investment-fund performance fees, combined with some jumbo signing bonuses for non-executive directors, have made it a lightning rod for corporate-governance concerns.

Perhaps CVC reckons it will enjoy a quieter life and come under less scrutiny in Amsterdam than in London. Either way, London was never going to be an automatic choice. The city may still be the capital of Europe’s private equity industry and where CVC is de facto headquartered, even if its official domicile is Luxembourg. But the firm’s investment professionals mainly operate in the local European and international markets where their portfolio companies are based. CVC’s largest funds are raised in euros, and it’s logical for it to list inside the EU.

The standard bearers for listed European private equity — EQT and Partners Group — are on the exchanges of Sweden and Switzerland, respectively. And within Europe, Amsterdam has been at pains to establish itself as the neutral venue post-Brexit, a home to companies regardless of domicile and sector. On that, it’s arguably made more headway than either Paris or Frankfurt.

London may have to let CVC go and take it on the chin. There are bigger listings to worry about — notably microchip designer ARM, now being prepared for IPO by parent Softbank Group after a sale to chipmaker Nvidia was blocked on competition grounds. Softbank founder Masayoshi Son has earmarked Nasdaq for the deal. But that’s not been formalised just yet, and UK MPs are keen to see ARM regain its former British listing.

The transatlantic debate for Softbank is simple. Let ARM jostle with its failed suitor for investor attention in New York, with that market’s broader audience of technology investors and analysts. Or capitalise on the scarcity value of tech companies on the London bourse, whose largest constituents are predominantly mature, low-growth income stocks.

In 2021, London had its best year for IPOs in more than a decade, with £17bn raised. Amsterdam IPOs garnered just €11bn. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has halted capital-raising activities. Whenever the new-issues market reopens, London Stock Exchange Group clearly cannot afford any complacency, and the choices facing CVC and Softbank neatly encapsulate the strategic challenge it faces. A resurgent Amsterdam may prove more attractive to firms that want to build both financial and political capital in Europe; technology and biotech firms may yet prefer to join the US crowd than become UK national champions.

The UK’s listing regime is undergoing a radical overhaul designed to attract more companies, supposedly taking advantage of Brexit. But there’s only so much the City can do to make London feel like home.

