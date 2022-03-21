MATTHEW A WINKLER: Obamacare equals more jobs and higher incomes

Obamacare gave Americans a lot to argue about before it became law in 2010. One contentious question concerned its ultimate economic effect, with supporters saying it would invigorate businesses by freeing them from burdensome health-care costs and opponents warning of a drag produced by tax increases and government bureaucracy.

A decade’s worth of data has now rendered a partial verdict: states that have fully embraced the Affordable Care Act are enjoying healthier labour markets and stronger income growth than those that have not.

The evidence comes from the experience of the 12 states that have refused to accept a key element of Obamacare: federal money covering the cost of expanding Medicaid to cover millions of people who otherwise could not afford health insurance. The US Supreme Court made the Medicaid expansion optional in its 2012 decision upholding the other parts of the law.

Standard measures of jobs and personal income growth show that even Texas — the biggest of the states still rejecting the Medicaid expansion — trails the states that joined it after turning it down when it became available on January 1 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Medicaid expansion, enabling more than 4-million of the most vulnerable people to work, turned out to be a catalyst for growth. That may explain why 38 states and the District of Columbia have embraced the insurance extension, up from 25 when it first became available on January 1 2014.

The Affordable Care Act, signed 12 years ago this week by then president Barack Obama, was conceived to let the entire population gain private or public health care with corporate, federal and state revenues that combined would reduce the national burden and invigorate the economy. It allowed children to remain insured on a parent’s policy until age 26, required equal treatment of people with pre-existing medical conditions and prohibited annual or lifetime coverage limits.

By 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic ended the longest period of US growth in modern times, the job market in states initially refusing and subsequently implementing the Medicaid expansion outperformed states opposed to it, according to labour participation data compiled by Bloomberg. Labour participation measures the proportion of people in the working-age population who have jobs or are seeking work.