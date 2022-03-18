ANDREAS KLUTH: Thanks to Putin, delusions of German exceptionalism have died

As a young KGB officer stationed in Dresden, Vladimir Putin became fluent in German and went on to fancy himself quite the expert on his host culture. How ironic that decades later his actions have led to a turning point in German history that he won’t like, but the world should welcome.

When Putin launched his unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine in March, one side effect was an about-turn not only in Germany’s foreign and defence policy but in its collective worldview. I called it a German Revolution.

In a sense, though, this revolution was more of an abrupt historical jerk towards what other countries would consider normality. It may turn out to be the beginning of the end of two centuries of Sonderwege, or “special paths” in German history. Mostly, these paths have turned out to be dead ends — for Germany, Europe and the world. The demise of German exceptionalism is, therefore, a good thing.

The word Sonderweg first cropped up among German historians in the 19th century, who used it with positive connotations. Germany was late to become a nation state, and did so only after a failed attempt at liberal revolution in 1848 that kept it from catching up with the trend towards democracy in other Western countries, such as France or the UK

Nor, however, was the newly unified Germany an “Eastern” autocracy like Tsarist Russia. Instead, the theory went, Germany was destined to be special — neither Western nor Eastern but unique. That meant more heroic, deeper, more soulful, less about French-style “civilisation” and more about Romantic German “culture.” Like other countries’ notions about being exceptional, all of this was bilge.

After World War 2 and the Third Reich, however, the term was rediscovered by foreign as well as German historians. They were all trying to explain how German history could have gone so horribly wrong. The special-path theory was tempting because it suggested that, owing to some German aberration, the country had somehow been destined all along to become totalitarian.

Officially, this whole business about a Sonderweg ended when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 and Germany reunified. Here at last — two centuries to the year after the French Revolution — was the long overdue German version, achieving both national unity and liberty. Unlike most revolutions, it was even peaceful.

But by then Germany had already embarked on lots of new Sonderwege. At least that’s what pundits kept calling them, perhaps because the word — like angst, zeitgeist, Schadenfreude and other Teutonic concoctions — is just too perfect.