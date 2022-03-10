THERESE RAPHAEL: Hospital bombing shows violence is the fate of Ukrainian women

Amid the sounds of air raid sirens, Mariia Shostak lay in intensive care. Wearing a disposable shirt and no shoes, she was wheeled down to a basement shelter and saw her newborn son, Arthur, for the first time. Shostak’s was the first recorded war birth, a Caesarean section on February 25, according to an account posted by the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA). She was one of the lucky ones.

With the bombing on Wednesday of a maternity and children’s ward at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine is an atrocious reminder of the danger facing some of the country’s most vulnerable. The bombing came during a supposed pause in fighting to allow for the evacuation of people from the besieged city. “What kind of country is this, the Russian Federation, that fears hospitals, fears maternity hospitals and destroys them? What was it — deNazification of the hospital?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked.

Ukrainian authorities say three were killed, including one child. In a press conference in Turkey, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov denied Russia was hitting any civilian targets and suggested the hospital had been cleared out and was being used as a military outpost.

Nobody outside Russia is buying that line. The bombing has strengthened calls for a limited no-fly zone to support a humanitarian corridor and underscores the urgency of getting help to pregnant women and babies in a country where life is under attack.

This war will leave countless scars. A generation of children caught up in this conflict will be profoundly shaped by it. But we know from research on conflict zones that there are severe immediate and longer-term risks for mothers and their newborns. Establishing humanitarian corridors for those who can travel, and protecting those who cannot, is critical. Women do not stop giving birth because bombs are dropping.

More than 4,300 babies have been born since Russia invaded Ukraine, and an estimated 80,000 births are expected in the next three months, many of them without access to critical maternal care. “For some, childbirth will be a life-threatening rather than a life-changing experience,” says the UNFPA. The UN Refugee Agency is also expecting 1,000 live births per week in neighbouring countries from Ukraine’s refugee population.