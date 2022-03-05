What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

Read this statement from the Burlington Global Institute:

“You cannot simultaneously prevent and prepare for war. We call on President Joe Biden to de-escalate tensions and work for peace rather than prepare for war. Sending thousands more US troops to Europe in response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine only fans the flame of war.”

Do you agree or disagree?

If you disagree, do you at least consider it a valid contribution?

And would your opinion change if you knew that it came not from a think-tank I’ve conjured up but from the ice-cream company Ben & Jerry’s (founded in Burlington, Vermont, in 1978), and was a corporate tweet from February 5?

Notwithstanding the company’s history of commenting on geopolitics from Nato expansion to the Israel-Palestine conflict, for some the concept of an ice-cream brand commenting on troop movements was definitionally absurd.

Even the CEO of Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever — no slouch when it comes to embracing causes — suggested that the founders stay in their lane.