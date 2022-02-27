Army of citizen Davids winning social media battle against Russia

True, there are risks to watching the war unfold online. For one thing, social media users are often less engaged than those who turn to legacy sources for news. But maybe that’s old news. This is not the first war to be broadcast on social media, even if feels like it to some.

For another, not all the videos are reliable. Given that TikTok videos with the hashtag #RussiaUkraine have already been viewed more than 130-million times, we should hardly be surprised by the existence of a large number of fakes, including some that recycle audio from older TikTok posts.

But video has its virtues, and we’re seeing them here. Foremost among them: the evidence that when we learn of a terrible event that happens to a group of which we aren’t a member, we’re more likely to be moved to anger and activism after viewing video of the event than after reading about what happened. Thus we see the link from the outrage around the world over George Floyd’s murder in May 2020 to the worldwide outrage over Putin’s murderous invasion about 21 months later: once we have seen the video, it’s harder to turn the page.

During the Vietnam War, those on the pro-escalation side often insisted that had World War 2 been televised, the GI’s would have been brought home from Europe long before the job was done. I thought the argument false then and I think it false now. What will be interesting in the next weeks is whether the social media images that have so outraged the West will cause similar outrage among Russian citizens, and thus possibly, just possibly, put an end to what military historian John Keegan called the “poisonous intoxication” of wartime fervour.

Even before the invasion, Putin was rushing to establish control over the operation of social media outlets within Russia’s borders. No doubt he has the same intentions for a conquered Ukraine. Let’s all hope that whatever barriers the regime might construct, Ukraine’s army of Davids will find a way through.

Bloomberg Opinion