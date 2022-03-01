JAVIER BLAIS: This is how to try to replace millions of barrels of Russian oil a day

The global oil market is going through what is starting to look like the biggest disruption since the 1990-1991 Gulf War.

A lot of Russian crude and refined products exports are not finding buyers now and signs point to even more trouble by next week. Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude have surged above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014. In late trading in London on Tuesday, WTI was up more than 10% in one of the biggest one-day spikes in history.

More importantly, yardsticks that measure the short-term tightness of the market are surging. The price gap between a barrel of Brent delivered now and one in a year’s time has widened to a record of more than $23.50 a barrel, surpassing the level after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait almost 32 years ago.

The situation calls for emergency measures, akin to those deployed by central banks during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, to overcome the supply shock. Here are six key points:

First, a problem traders call “self-sanctioning”: Market participants are simply refusing to deal in Russian oil, even if Western governments allow it within the sanctions they have imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The reasons include confusion about what’s legally permitted, fears about reputational damage, or moral objections.

Russia exports about 5-million barrels a day of crude, plus nearly 3-million barrels of refined products. Estimates of the potential losses are hard to come by, but oil traders believe exports are likely to suffer a notable drop by late next week, reflecting the collapse in demand by refiners. They all suggest that at least 2-million barrels a day of Russian oil exports (crude and refined products) are at risk, or about 25% of total.

The situation is fluid, and some traders and executives are pencilling larger losses, with some saying 30%-70% of seaborne Russian oil flows are failing to find buyers as of right now. If the later figures prove correct, the disruption could well surpass 5-million barrels a day.

In the clearest sign yet that almost all buyers of Russian oil have left the market, the country’s flagship crude was offered on Tuesday at a record discount of $18.60 a barrel under the Brent benchmark. Even at that exceptional discount, several times larger than the usual couple of bucks difference, there was not a single bid for the barrels.

• The biggest obstacle to trading Russian oil is shipping. Sovcomflot, the state-controlled Russian company — the world’s biggest owner of medium-sized tankers, called Aframaxes — is being largely shunned. Other key tanker companies and managers, including Maersk Tankers and Torm, have announced they are, for now, not taking on new Russian oil shipping contracts. When a tanker from an adventurous owner comes available, it costs as much as 300% more than it did only a few days ago, making the trade prohibitively expensive.

Beyond shipping, many banks are also refusing to deal in Russian oil, even if Europe and the US gave general licences on their sanctions to allow energy payments.