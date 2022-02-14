The five secrets of how to be a bad boss

Despite Bezos’s best efforts, the best example of untethering is still provided by Henry Ford, who was arguably the greatest businessman of the 20th century and the worst boss. Ford owed his success to his focus on the needs of regular Americans: the people he hung around with as equals in the first 40 years of his life before he founded the Ford Motor Company.

Then success divorced him not only from the common man but from common sense. His refusal to acknowledge that cars are consumer goods as well as devices for getting you from “A” to “B” opened the door to General Motors. He pontificated on every subject under the sun, from the abhorrent (Hitler’s Mein Kampf singled out Ford’s anti-Semitism for special praise) to the merely cranky, such as reincarnation. For any of his underlings who dared to criticise him he had the same answer: “You’re fired.”

The most common form of untethering, though, is not megalomania but ideological groupthink. Today’s corporate captains, at least in the West, all sing from the same hymn sheet about sustainability, diversity, equity, globalisation and social responsibility, as if all these things are not only obvious goods, but also cost-free goods (“win-wins” as the cliché has it). Yet these bland phrases jar with the world that an enormous number of people inhabit, one in which energy prices are surging, nationalism is strengthening, and ethnic groups are fighting over the fruits of a stagnant economy.

Succumb to the latest management fad. The 1990s was the highwater mark of management fads when great fad factories, from business schools to consultancies to business publishers, produced a neverending cycle of fads that told companies first that they had to focus on quality (TQM) and then that they had to sack half their workers (re-engineering).

But even if the velocity of fad circulation has declined, the problem can still be serious, if not terminal. The most conspicuous example of the dangers of faddism is Unilever. During his long reign as CEO (2009-2019), Paul Polman tried to inject faddish ideas about “purpose” and “social responsibility” into the heart of everything that the consumer products giant did.

Though Polman boasts that Unilever delivered a 300% shareholder return during his time, his claims about doing well by doing good are hard to reconcile, first, with the better performance by Procter & Gamble and Nestle during those years and, second, with the trouble that the company currently faces.