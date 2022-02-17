New Covid pills offer hope to the vulnerable

Even as Omicron infection rates plummet, preparations must be made for whatever Covid-19 throws at us next. The best-case scenario is that we live with an endemic virus that causes only mild infections in most people who are vaccinated. But the possibility remains that new variants will arise.

A good way to prepare for any eventuality is to develop new antivirals — ones that can be used more easily than the two existing Covid pills. A new wave of pills advancing into human studies this year could help build out the medicine cabinet. Last week, Pardes Biosciences, a two-year-old biotech firm that went public in December, became the latest company to unveil early data for what it hopes will be a better drug.

The antivirals already in use — Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s molnupiravir — were authorised late last year with much fanfare. Their arrival promised a world in which people newly diagnosed with Covid-19 could be handed a pill pack that would protect them from serious illness.

In practice, though, their use is more complicated. Molnupiravir carries safety concerns in certain populations and has proved only modestly effective. It is widely available, yet few doctors seem to be prescribing it. In a recent update on Covid-19 medicine allocations, Derek Eisnor of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (Barda) noted that pharmacies are becoming overstocked. European regulators, meanwhile, are sceptical of its benefits and might not approve its use.