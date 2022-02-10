Former banker takes on Peloton in virtual reality cycling

Any buyer considering a purchase needs to be wary, though. Zwift does have competitors. Spain’s BKool and Czech Republic’s Rouvy offer similar experiences with a mix of VR — entirely virtual worlds — and augmented reality, where cyclists ride through streetscapes of actual roads and championship courses. And its software-only business model is about to end, with Zwift preparing to launch its own hardware, including an indoor bike similar to Peloton’s but without the screen, and a smart trainer that will put it in direct competition with long-time partners including Wahoo Fitness and Garmin’s Tacx range of home trainers.

Its decision to take the plunge into hardware could set Zwift up for a decade of growth, or doom it to the same struggles faced by Peloton. The latter this week cut its full-year revenue forecast by about 20% to $3.75bn after earlier reports said it was halting bike and treadmill production for two months as growth slowed.

Yet the company sees that move into self-branded equipment as crucial to its next phase of growth particularly as it seeks to widen its market to include more casual cyclists and runners. It will also allow the company to be less reliant on the likes of Wahoo and Garmin, whose products are a key part of the overall Zwift experience.

Instead of scaring away a possible buyer, this broader strategy may convince an acquirer that it’s more than just a hip software company for Type-A fitness fanatics. Any deal might come down to the right price.

In its last funding round in September 2020, led by private equity firm KKR, Zwift raised $450m at a reported $1bn valuation. Yet pandemic-driven growth, is likely to have pushed that up further, with paid users climbing 2.1-times in the financial year to March 2021, while peak concurrent users jumped from 18,000 to 48,000, spokesperson Chris Snook told me recently. Total paid subscribers remains a closely held secret.

Any suitor’s ability to get its hands on Zwift may come down to what future vision it can offer to Min and his team. The avid cyclist started Zwift because he saw a need to make indoor exercise more fun and social, and that’s an experience money can’t buy.

Bloomberg Opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.