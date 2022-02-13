CONOR SEN: ‘Boomflation’ is preferable to recession
Letting US inflation run hotter than planned for the time being is better than crushing economic growth with overly severe interest rate increases
13 February 2022 - 08:07
The hope for 2022 was that supply chain improvements and modest interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve would return the US economy to the healthy expansion mode it enjoyed in 2019.
Accelerating inflation and anecdotes from companies suggest that’s much less likely to happen than it seemed a few months ago. ..
