BOBBY GHOSH: Joe Rogan furore part of Spotify’s identity crisis

For Spotify, this is a major moment. Ek seems to be taking this seriously. He’s trying to show that the company’s willing to do more. He’s using Facebook language: “We’re listening. We’re sorry. We’re going to analyse the content a bit more.”

Ghosh: Parmy, what are the lessons of Facebook that Spotify should be cognizant of? You did an interesting interview with Renee DiResta, the technical director of Stanford internet Observatory, who has researched misinformation on internet platforms. Where does Spotify fall in the spectrum?

Olson: Well, one difference is that Facebook is free and anyone can post on it. That’s why people like to call Facebook a public square. And that also makes it much easier for people to accuse Facebook of censorship when it tries to remove posts from antivax campaigners or people who think that Donald Trump won the election in 2020.

But Spotify looks more like a traditional publisher. It paid $100m for an exclusive contract with Joe Rogan. Facebook didn’t pay anything to Donald Trump to host him on its site. And no one paid Facebook to read Trump’s posts.

Spotify can take off the controversial episodes of the Joe Rogan podcast. It certainly has the right to do so as a business. The problem is the financial impact of losing Rogan. Spotify shares have fallen quite a lot in the past year. I think it would be very difficult.

One important similarity with Facebook is in the area of recommendation engines. People get posts recommended to them by Facebook’s algorithm, and because conspiracy theories are titillating and engaging, people love clicking on them. I don’t use Spotify, but I’ve heard people who do use the app say that though they never listen to Joe Rogan, they see his podcast recommended to them all the time.

That’s an area where Spotify has some options. Maybe it doesn’t have to take Joe Rogan’s episodes down, but it could certainly do something about the algorithms. It can reduce the number of times that it’s recommending Joe Rogan’s podcast to people.

Ek says he doesn’t want Spotify to be a “content censor,” which is an odd phrase. It would be much more logical — and neutral — to say “editor”. But this illustrates that Spotify doesn’t want to be seen as a traditional media publisher or broadcaster. It wants to be seen as a tech company. And when it’s seen in that way, it’s so much easier to keep these issues at an arm’s length and avoid accountability in ways that a media company cannot.

But his idea of putting a kind of warning or disclaimer on some podcasts feels like a half measure. I don’t think it’s going to do anything. If you like Joe Rogan and you see that label on one of his episodes, you’re going to listen to it anyway. I don’t think these things stop people from listening to this kind of stuff. You have to take it down or you have to lower its ranking in the recommendation engine. That’s pretty much the only way they can deal with this.

This controversy, in a way, is going to make people start paying more attention to what is being said in podcasts. I would almost expect there to be a little chilling effect on what people say in podcasts, what podcast hosts say — particularly as we get closer to the next US election and Donald Trump is back on the scene.

Ghosh: Joe Rogan has felt obliged to apologise. He has promised to be more balanced, to research his podcasts better.