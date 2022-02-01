PAUL J DAVIES: Why the bank bonus bonanza will run out

Soaring pay and bonuses came as an unwelcome shock to shareholders during US banks’ 2021 earnings season. Most big European banks are also likely to complain about the exploding cost of talent in their results over the next few weeks.

The big worry for investors — after the best banking profits in years — is that pay profligacy now will bake in higher costs that are harder to shed when trading and dealmaking inevitably slow. There are already signs that the market for new listings is sputtering to a standstill.

But headline pay gains mask a subtler picture beneath. The past decade has seen creeping changes in the kinds of jobs bankers do and the way many of them are paid. Even at Goldman Sachs, most of its 45,000 staff are now compensated more like everyone else — with a regular pay cheque — than like bonus-chasing investment bankers, according to chair and CEO David Solomon.

That has helped cut the cost of pay as a proportion of revenue — the compensation ratio — from an average of nearly 40% in 2011 to 36.5% last year for the big five US banks plus Deutsche Bank, which reported full-year results last Thursday. Most of that decline is accounted for by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Insane rewards

Some of that change is due to the big recovery in revenue over the past few years. But until 2021, the average cost per employee at some of the biggest US banks had stagnated for several years. In Goldman Sachs’s case it had been falling.

There are several things going on. Those in the most privileged positions are still showered with insane rewards: some of Goldman Sachs’s top traders were expected to get more than $30m for 2021, Bloomberg has reported, while Solomon himself pulled down $35m, double his pay last year, though he was docked $10m in 2020 as a penalty for the firm’s role in Malaysian 1MDB investment fund scandal.

But amid high competition for the most in-demand staff on Wall Street, banks are employing tactics designed to keep the costs of these people flexible in the future.

During previous booms, executives seduced their targets with guaranteed bonuses, sometimes for several years. That has not been happening this time, according to headhunters and bankers. Instead, banks have focused resources on retention rather than recruitment, bidding people to stay with promotions and promises of rapid careers development, sweetened with extra money, of course.

Earn guarantee

“Counteroffers are very generous,” said Michael Karp, CEO of Options. “The best people are retained at a premium with a much larger bonus than whatever the competitor was offering for the first year.”

Such offers can be guaranteed, but only for one year — then it is back to eating what you kill, as they say. However, for those who earn the guarantee, the higher total pay will be the starting point for the next year’s negotiations. That is inflationary.

But some banks are also trying to guard against broad inflation among the highest paid by characterising some payouts in 2021 as windfalls from a very fruitful year rather than as bonuses that should influence what they expect next time. Goldman Sachs is doing this with special share-based bonuses for its partners — the highest-ranking 1% of staff in the company.

Similarly, Credit Suisse is creating a one-time share-based bonus for all experienced bankers in the MD and director ranks, which will pay out in the longer term if the bankers stay and Credit Suisse recovers from its current malaise. That is designed to keep people committed to a tough and long-lasting turnaround that could include less competitive bonuses along the way.

Special deals

Credit Suisse is also conditioning some of its upfront cash bonuses for staying at the firm — if people leave within three years they must repay a portion. This is not just in banking: law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer is paying its private equity specialists an extra bonus that can be clawed back if they leave within a year, according to the Financial Times.

Broader inflation is lifting salaries for the greater number of lower-paid people, for example in retail branch networks. Some of JPMorgan Chase’s lowest-paid people got “merit increases” to salaries last year that cost the bank $1bn, or 2.6% of its total pay bill. But these also sound more like special deals than repeatable raises.

Across the industry, extra benefits and big salary boosts for junior investment bankers and traders have been well documented, but there is some element of catch-up. No doubt younger bankers are paid very well compared with most other industries, but their older peers say compensation has not changed much in dollar terms since the global financial crisis in 2008 and before.

Advising on takeovers and fundraising is always going to be a volatile business and pay for the most in-demand rainmakers will fluctuate. But throughout trading businesses, more algorithms and electronic trading and less risk-taking mean fewer human traders swinging for the fences and huge bonuses. Revenue should be more stable and compensation costs lower and less volatile, too.

If 2022 turns out to be another boom year for bankers, it will be harder for executives to resist the worst pay practices that bake in less flexible longer-term costs. But, on balance, investors ought to take some comfort that for now banks seem to be guarding against excessive inflation.

Bloomberg Opinion

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion