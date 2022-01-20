One vaccine to rule them all

So scientists in academic and government labs are working with a specific design that has shown promise against the flu: a nanoparticle studded with pieces of the virus that are known to be important for eliciting a strong immune response.

Researchers at many labs — including the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, the National Institutes of Health, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Washington’s Institute for Protein Design and Northwestern University — are experimenting with various kinds of nanoparticles decorated with spike proteins taken from various SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The idea is that exposing the immune system to a few different spike proteins will enable it to mount a defence against any it might encounter. In December, Walter Reed scientists published data showing that their pan-coronavirus vaccine caused non-human primates to produce neutralising antibodies against not only SARS-CoV-2 but also SARS-CoV-1, the strain responsible for the 2003 SARS outbreak. These researchers have already begun an early phase one trial in humans to ensure it is safe and gauge the immune response it elicits.

Another experimental pan-coronavirus vaccine created by Pamela Bjorkman’s lab at Caltech has room for even more spike proteins than the Walter Reed one has. She’s preparing to begin a trial in the UK.

Another way to create a pan-coronavirus vaccine is to target the parts of the virus that remain the same even as it mutates, perhaps a small region on the spike protein. But because so many of the virus’s mutations are on the spike, this may not be easy. Vir Biotechnology, which makes the only antibody therapy still effective against Omicron, is well on its way to identifying these so-called highly conserved areas on the virus, says Herbert “Skip” Virgin, Vir’s chief scientific officer. The hope is that a vaccine targeting these spots could offer several years of broad protection against coronaviruses.

“But discovering these vaccines will take time,” Fauci says. “It’s not going to be tomorrow.” In making the initial Covid vaccines, scientists were able to quickly build upon years of work to make the spike protein in the proper shape to show the human immune system. Doing that again for whatever area remains unchanged in the spike? “That could take a long time,” Fauci says.

Directing greater effort into the projects could move them along faster. In September, NIAID gave out $36.3m in pan-coronavirus grants, and that’s a start. Getting big drug firms — and their vast research budgets — involved would also help. It’s not too soon for companies such as Pfizer and Moderna to turn their attention to pan-coronavirus vaccines.

Bloomberg opinion. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion.