Not clear-cut six-love to Australia in Djokovic saga

In the epic match of Novak Djokovic versus the Australian government, we are at the end of the sixth set.

After an Australian court dismissed his appeal against having his visa revoked, the world number one tennis player has had to forfeit his chance of an historic 10th Australian Open title — a trophy that would pretty much seal his claim to be the GOAT (greatest of all time) in his sport.

Rightly so, many think. Djokovic is the Marmite of tennis players, after all. Tennis fans either love him (the clinical game, the movement) or loathe him (the bathroom breaks, the showy post-match gestures).

Others may just be happy that a celebrity who has touted his opposition to vaccines got caught out when trying to manoeuvre around the rules others must follow.

And yet, this doesn’t mean the Australian government has won clean either.

The tennis player double-faulted before even stepping foot in the country — failing to report recent travel to Spain on his Australian visa application and holding publicity events after having tested positive for Covid-19.

However poorly Australia’s border force handled his late-night arrival — Djokovic challenged his detention and an Australian court agreed with him — he chose (it’s assumed) not to be vaccinated and left the form-filling to an underling.

As with outrage in Britain over Downing Street parties during lockdown, which threatens Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s position, the attitude of exceptionalism makes it easy to side against Djokovic.

Add in the stringent measures Australians have endured throughout the pandemic — especially the draconian travel restrictions and quarantines — and it’s no wonder Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who faces an election this year, spotted a large target.

His immigration minister, Alex Hawke, revoked Djokovic’s visa on Friday "on health and good order grounds" saying it was in the public interest to do so.

Deportation fallout

"The Morrison government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

The tennis star then appealed against Hawke’s use of discretionary powers, but failed to convince the court, which on Sunday dismissed his case. He has since left the country.

Despite the court ruling, it’s worth asking what deporting Djokovic accomplishes.

The idea that his refusal to be vaccinated could "excite anti-vaxxers" doesn’t seem serious. While he has refused to reveal his vaccination status, his opposition to vaccines is a matter of public record, so he is already a poster boy for those similarly opposed. And most in that camp don’t need the validation.

Plus, the player was sure to get a cool, if not hostile, response from a once-enthusiastic Australian audience who, as Morrison noted, had sacrificed mightily to comply with lockdown rules.

More importantly, what actual health risk did Djokovic pose? Assuming he did indeed test positive on December 16, or around then, his antibody levels would presumably be comparable to someone who has been vaccinated.

Australians can usually get a temporary exemption of up to six months for a PCR-confirmed infection. He would be expected to follow other precautions, such as masking, during his stay. He already had a period of quarantine.