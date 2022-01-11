Web3’s underskirts are less transparent than you think

Web3 or Web 3.0 has become the latest craze for investors who fear missing out. Hotter than bitcoin, harder to understand than artificial intelligence and also painfully abstract, Web3 points to a more transparent, decentralised and equitable web, which in principle is better than an internet controlled by a handful of megacorporations.

This idea for the next iteration of the web is a terrific concept, but one which, like communism, cannot really work in its current form.

The problem is Web3 is not all that distributed nor is it particularly equitable or transparent. It is highly centralised, despite being touted as a decentralised alternative to the web. That was the indictment from Moxie Marlinspike, cryptographer and founder of encrypted messaging app Signal, who published a damning blog post about Web3 at the weekend. On Monday, Marlinspike also announced he was stepping down from Signal after a decade of running the company.

To be sure, bigger names have already taken a shot at Web3. But Marlinspike’s post caused waves in the tech industry for its clear-eyed and technical breakdown of why Web3 is not working as promised.

Web3 broadly refers to a next chapter of the internet where the apps and services people use are radically restructured to run on blockchain technology, as opposed to company-owned platforms, meaning their inner workings are made more transparent and content creators have opportunities to take a slice of proceeds.