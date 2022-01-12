MARK GILBERT: The Davos Gang’s risk roll makes for depressing reading

The World Economic Forum (WEF), arranger of the annual Davos jamboree, has just published its 17th annual Global Risks Report. It makes for thoroughly depressing reading — for its context as much as its content.

Male, pale and stale remains the defining characteristic of the Davos crowd. About two-thirds of the more than 900 survey respondents were male, with almost half based in Europe and more than 40% aged 50 or over. More than 40% were business executives, with 16% working in government, 17% in academia and 10% in nongovernmental organisations.

But the gender imbalance is not the most disconcerting aspect of the report. Five of the top 10 risks that survey participants said are the most severe facing the world in the coming decade are tied to the environment. The top three all stem from the climate emergency, with “climate action failure” deemed the biggest global threat in the next 10 years. So much for all those COP conferences and the 2015 Paris agreement designed to limit global warming.

It is particularly disheartening for two reasons. First, it has been five years since the failure to address climate change initially rose to the top of the Davos worry list, and yet the situation seems to be getting worse. The WEF’s report ranked extreme weather events as the world’s most challenging peril from 2017 to 2021, and yet the planet continues to overheat.