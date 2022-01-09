Airlines are flying blind on what’s driving passenger behaviour

For those of us who aren’t professional traders, the closest we ever get to a real-time commodities market is an airline booking site.

Watching prices flicker out of existence before we can make a transaction is an infuriating experience that surely contributes to the discontent that many feel when dealing with air travel. Still, it has proved the best way to get a perishable asset — generic air tickets for specific departures — to the people who want them, at a price that’s most optimal for both airline and passenger.

Those systems are facing their biggest test right now. Airlines’ debts have grown to unimaginable levels over the course of the pandemic and must ultimately be paid down. It could be late in this decade before they shrink to the proportion of earnings at which bank lenders’ warning lights stop flashing. Reducing that leverage will require growing revenues faster than ever before, but that’s risky when carriers are hoping to coax wary travellers back on board with attractive airfares.

Making things worse is that two years of Covid have scrambled every tool the airline industry uses to guide its pricing policies. Typically, carriers choose which fares to offer at which prices depending on an analysis of air traffic the previous year, updated with more current data based on the strength of ticket demand.