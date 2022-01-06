JAVIER BLAS: Russia’s winter generals are missing in action in gas war

Russia’s winter defeated Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler. The bitter season has played such a historic role against the nation’s enemies that it now enjoys military rank, popularly known as General Moroz and General Zima (“frost” and “winter”). In the great European natural gas battle of 2021 and 2022, however, the weather has so far worked against Moscow. If President Vladimir Putin was counting on Moroz and Zima, the commanders have yet to show up at the Western front.

Mild weather has so far crushed heating demand and soothed the European market panic about supply that saw natural gas prices shoot up to record highs. In recent days, London, Berlin and Paris have enjoyed spring-like weather. On New Year’s Eve, the mean temperature in northwest Europe was nearly 12°C, about 9°C above the 30-year average. A few cities were even warmer: Zurich and Frankfurt stood at 13°C, compared with a normal level of around freezing for both.

For Europe, which imports 40% of its gas from Russia, it has been an economic and geopolitical reprieve.

From a record high of nearly €188 per megawatt hour (MWH) on December 21, gas plunged to a low of €65.40 per MWH by December 31, an unprecedented 65% drop in just eight trading days.

Gas isn’t just used for heating and industries. Europe burns lots of it to generate electricity. And so the mild weather has avoided the worse-case scenario: blackouts. US shiploads of liquefied natural gas (LNG) have also helped push prices down — quite an irony since European countries vehemently opposed fracking, the technique that has unlocked American gas.

Before the spell of mild winter, Europe was heading into a full-blown crisis. Gas inventories were well below the five-year and 10-year averages. On Christmas Day, Europe had the equivalent of 629 terawatt hours (TWh) of gas in storage.