LEONARD BERSHIDSKY: Thirty years on, the Soviet Union is not really gone

The USSR, while at times territorially greedy and perversely proud of the Russian imperial heritage, was — in many ways like the US — a nation built on an idea, in its case, the leftist idea of equity. What happened to this idea in the hands of three generations of Communist Party leaders who had free rein to implement it and a vast country to experiment with is the reason post-Soviet countries — yes, even poster-child Estonia — are still routinely described as post-Soviet.

The shared experience of growing up under the low ceilings of draughty, indescribably ugly concrete boxes. The kindergartens and schools that prepared one for prison as much as for the factory or the sleepy research institute where our parents pretended to work for pretend pay. The ideologically correct movies that everyone watched in ceaseless re-runs. The punishing lines for everything one could buy and the never-ending quest for what one couldn’t. The day-in, day-out submission, compromise and secret defiance. We post-Soviets can still see it all in each other’s eyes. And — here’s the weird thing — many of us remember it all in a kind of rose-coloured haze. It was all quite nice, actually — or at least so I’ve heard from some peers and younger people alike. A 2020 poll by the Levada Center, one of the few remaining serious pollsters in Russia, showed that 75% of Russians consider the Soviet period the best in the nation’s history; only 1% recalled the Soviet era primarily as a time of stagnation, repression, the Iron Curtain.

And yet these ostensibly forgotten experiences were apparently the most formative ones for the post-Soviet personality.

A few years ago, behavioural economist Dan Ariely established by working with subjects from former East and West Germany that the easterners were more likely to cheat in an experiment (recording dice rolls for a reward depending on the final tally). In the latest wave of the World Values Survey, only 11.4% of Russians shared the view that “most people can be trusted,” compared with 37% of Americans and 46.7% of Canadians. What was meant, a long time ago, to be a just society bred a “new historic community” of people convinced that life is fundamentally unfair, you can only count on yourself and everyone — especially those in positions of authority — is out to get you.

There are plenty of objective reasons why post-Soviet economies haven’t grown as much as Western ones despite starting with a low base — and they haven’t, even compared on the most generous, purchasing parity-adjusted terms. But the post-Soviet mentality couldn’t but reward relatively few winners at the expense of everybody else.

The Putin regime’s propaganda would have us believe that the tough years of the post-break-up free-for-all were what made us like this — a temporary flare-up of the survival instinct. Now that Russia is up from its knees, we should be back to normal, if slightly scarred. From the regime’s point of view, it may even be true. Most of the current Russian population appears to have settled back into the familiar Soviet obey-and-grumble, close-your-eyes-and-see-the-bright-side routine. In most other post-Soviet countries, that routine has simply continued unbroken. It’s not some newfangled form of suppression, despite technological advances. It’s still the old Soviet-style enforced caution and self-censorship: Watch your step or find yourself an outcast deprived of any rights, unworthy of mercy, dispossessed or cut off from sources of income.

Many of us, I now think, never quite believed anything could change, especially for the better. That’s why our more recent attempts at protest, since the desperate, nothing-to-lose rebellion of 1990 and 1991, have been so halfhearted, so indecisive in Russia and Belarus and so disappointingly ineffective in the medium term elsewhere — for example, in Ukraine, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, where failed governments were swept away only to be replaced by, at best, marginally better ones.

A relatively small number of us post-Soviets have voted with our feet. Between 1992 and 2016, by one authoritative estimate, some 8.5-million people, or 3% of the Soviet population according to the 1989 census, left for good, bringing to their destination countries their experience of practical socialism and post-Communist jungle capitalism — and their determination never to have to deal with anything like it again. Millions more left temporarily — or at least we thought so. My wife and I thought of ourselves as expats seven years ago, but with each passing year we’re less and less likely ever to come back.

The emigration wave was big enough to make the sound of Russian common everywhere one goes. For the most part — especially in these pandemic times — it's not tourists you hear chattering in the Soviet lingua franca. We post-Soviets are citizens of the world now, with our survival skills and our often grimly unfashionable world views. We’ve brought the Soviet Union — hated or loved, as the case may be — with us. We don’t live in what’s left of it, but it lives on in us, in the cartoons we show our kids, the music we listen to, the books we quote, the prejudices we harbour. And, of course, in our eyes; if you’re not one of us, you might read it as a permanent wariness.

And yet neither the global expansion of the post-Soviet diaspora nor the failure of most post-Soviet countries to become or remain free is the real reason the Soviet Union is still unburied 30 years after its demise. Every next post-Soviet generation is less post-Soviet than the previous one. According to the Levada poll I quoted above, 82% of Russians older than 55 regret the Soviet collapse — but only 33% of those aged 18 to 24 do; in Ariely’s experiment, the less “socialist” experience a subject had, the lower their propensity to cheat. Even the generation that grew up under post-Soviet authoritarian regimes is not likely to be as affected by the Soviet malaise as we were, or at least one hopes so.

The Soviet Union lives on, amazingly, in the resurgence of leftist ideas, the popularity of top-down injustice-correcting projects, money-distributing nanny states, social-network shaming campaigns designed to shut people up and force fearful compliance. I watch this with no small amount of dread, including here in Berlin, a city that, one would think, would be forever inoculated against leftism by the scar that runs the length of the former wall. Think again: The city’s governing coalition, which imposed a ceiling on rents and gave officials the power to reset them, was overruled by the courts — but it has just survived an election and is likely to try the hare-brained scheme again.

I watch colourful videos of fiery Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Jean-Luc Melenchon — and relive the desperate boredom of Communist Party congresses on my old black-and-white TV. I read Thomas Piketty in French — but the lines morph into the bland Russian of the Marx and Engels translations over which I once had to pore. The ideas my daughters bring from school in Berlin would have made my own teachers, all members of the Soviet Communist Party, proud.

What I fear is that, even as the lived experience of Soviet socialism is washed out of memory by generational change, these non-post-Soviet generations will be tempted to try again. The Soviet Union’s lasting power doesn’t lie in Putin’s post-imperial ressentiment; rather, it rests on the continued attractiveness of the theories it implemented, wore out and, inevitably, turned into evil mockeries of themselves. The more the USSR’s practice is lived down and forgotten, the more likely history is to repeat itself in an inevitable “Animal Farm” re-enactment. When that happens, Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov may rise from his bulletproof glass casket and walk again, an all-too-well-preserved zombie bearing a virus that has yet to die.

Bershidsky is a member of the Bloomberg News Automation team based in Berlin. He was previously Bloomberg Opinion's Europe columnist. He recently authored a Russian translation of George Orwell's ‘1984.'

