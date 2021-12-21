PAUL J DAVIES: Fortunes lost as pandemic fuels scammers’ social media games

Some of the largest losses are suffered when criminals intercept email traffic between companies and suppliers, or between homebuyers and their solicitors. At the last minute, fraudsters will email the buyer from a fake address and give new or corrected bank details. Without keeping a constantly sharp eye in the middle of one of the most stressful transactions of your life, hundreds of thousands of dollars can be gone in a flash.

But even smaller frauds, such as fake offers to buy sought-after sneakers or trick texts saying you have missed a parcel delivery, can be the start of your card details being captured and other criminals trying to take you for greater sums, says Jon Shilland, the fraud threat lead for Britain’s National Economic Crime Centre. “That can feed into a recovery-room scam where someone calls you up to say they can help you get your money back, which can lead to the kind of losses that ruin someone’s life,” he says.

Authorities are struggling to combat such scams. Bankers say they need more help from social-media platforms and telecom to help spot dodgy activity earlier in the process. “We only see the bit where the [money] transfer happens; we don’t see the bit where the customer gets snared,” says Jim Winters, head of fraud at Barclays UK.

Financial register

What needs to happen is much more co-operation and information sharing among banks themselves but also between banks and all the technology and communications firms involved. In Britain, a new Online Safety law going through parliament has provisions to make companies responsible for policing investment scams and romance scams, but not fraudulent advertising.

The Financial Conduct Authority has been putting pressure on internet companies to better vet their advertisers, but progress has been slow and beefing up the law would help. For instance, Google at least requires any investment company buying search advertising in the UK to prove they are on the regulator’s financial register. But this policy only started in September.

The UK could also do more to promote its email and text reporting services. The more data it collects on scam types and the email addresses and phone numbers used, the more law enforcement will be able to profile threats and thwart them. The Federal Reserve in the US is also trying to get the word out on social media and elsewhere.

Some things are harder, like tracking stolen money, which typically jumps quickly from bank to bank via unwitting money mules. For example, lots of people will respond to some ad, post or Whatsapp or Telegram message offering them a chance to earn cash for just receiving and sending some amount of funds. But doing so can turn them into both money launderers and fraud victims.

To be fair, banks are taking these issues seriously. They are analyzing reams of data and customer behaviour to spot and stop suspicious payments before they happen — everything from payments for unusual goods or in unlikely places, to how you hold your phone or navigate your bank’s website. Out of thousands of alerts a day, among hundreds of thousands of transactions, some customers will get a phone call from a specialist trained to make sure they know where their money is going. People often accept this as a moderate inconvenience and don’t need more than a minute or two’s thought to change their minds, says Elizabeth Ziegler, head of fraud prevention at Lloyds Banking Group.

Quite irate

But getting through to customers can be tougher when there is emotion involved, such as when someone’s convinced they are going to make big money, or if they have been pressured by criminals impersonating, say, tax authorities or the police, or if they have been seduced in a romance scam.

“Customers can be quite irate: ‘I know what I want, who are you to tell me what to do with my money?’ And it is their money,” Ziegler says. “We’re not amateur detectives, or there to provide investment advice. We just need to make sure you are well equipped for this decision.” Despite the checks, some people will still lose their money.

Still, prevention is better than cure: You can’t arrest your way out of a fraud epidemic. There is too much of it and the criminals can be anywhere in the world. Better data and analytics are key to spotting patterns and sources of attack, but both will involve addressing challenges with data protection and content moderation.

Meanwhile, technology and communication companies are likely to prefer maximising revenue and limiting costs when fraud is a small part of what happens on their networks and they are typically not the ones being blamed by consumers for scams. But these companies need to do more.

For us, the users of all these things, we will need to find the right balance between having slick, easy-to-use digital tools and minimising the risks that such convenience brings.

Stronger legislation and rules to promote cross-industry co-operation would help. More public digital safety education would, too. But mostly, we all need to stay sharp and stop tweeting whatever song was No 1 when we were born.

