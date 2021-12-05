PAUL J. DAVIES: Banks like Goldman Sachs compete with side hustles now, too

There are so many things to do these days other than be a hard-charging investment banker or trader: Even Goldman Sachs Group has to offer more than just a ladder to riches to keep its people on board.

Banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co were much quicker to demand a return to the office than some rivals this year.

It was a bet that their halls of power were a bigger draw and that staff wouldn’t leave for lesser names in finance. But they missed half the picture: there are more alternative careers and lifestyles to tempt their people away.

Goldman Sachs will soon offer staff more of the soft, non-monetary benefits that have become increasingly common for enlightened employers everywhere: expanded leave for family care and bereavement, for example.

“We are committed to providing differentiated benefits and wellness offerings to support your wellbeing and resilience,” said a memo sent this week by the bank’s top executives.