The ethics of strong-arming anti-vaxxers

In Europe, winter is drawing in, Covid-19 cases are rebounding and EU countries with middling vaccination rates are tightening the screws.

What began as an arm-twist in July, when France’s Emmanuel Macron rolled out a mobile health pass to control access to leisure venues, has become a headlock. In Austria, where intensive-care wards are filling up and 64% of the population is fully vaccinated (below the EU average), the government is implementing new restrictions, including what is effectively a lockdown for those refusing to get their remaining jabs. Latvia has banned unvaccinated legislators from parliament.

Given how the EU is swimming in safe and effective vaccines, which have been shown to reduce severe illness and death, it seems like a no-brainer to keep pushing jabs. Fear of saturated hospitals has no doubt coloured people’s view of the holdouts and encouraged governments to get tougher. France’s health pass was viewed positively by 62% of the country last month.

But there are ethical questions to consider. How far should governments be prepared to go? Should the last mile of vaccination dangle greater threats, such as Singapore’s plan to stop the unvaccinated from getting free healthcare? Is the logical conclusion mandatory jabs?