Brewers vie for Africa’s beer market amid labour force promise

A three-way fight over control of Africa’s beer industry may be approaching its endgame.

The tussle between Heineken, Diageo and units of AB InBev for control of the world’s youngest continent has been going on for decades. Heineken’s acquisition of SA winemaker Distell Group and Namibia Breweries to create a €4bn business, announced last week, may be a final piece of the puzzle.

The attractions for brewers of a region overlooked by other global businesses should be obvious. Beer is all about demographics, and Africa’s are among the most promising. By 2050, its nations will have a larger combined population than either China or India, accounting for one in four humans.

That is an opportunity for companies far beyond the beverage sector. To date, fast-growing labour forces and abundant natural resources have failed to bring Africa the sort of economic growth that other emerging regions have enjoyed. This may be on the verge of changing.

As anyone who has thirsted for something cool, mildly alcoholic and heady after a hard day at work should know, beer and employment go hand in hand. One reason that Vietnam has been a hotly contested market for global beverage companies in recent years is that the labour force will overtake Japan’s by 2030.