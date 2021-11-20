Looking for a bargain? You may be disappointed by Black Friday

The bargain bonanza that is Black Friday has begun. Only there are fewer special offers this year, and those that are being advertised aren’t quite so eye-catching. You can blame the global supply chain meltdown for the dearth of doorbusters.

Even when toys and TVs start flowing through trade arteries again, retailers should maintain a more disciplined approach to discounting. This won’t be easy, but stores stand to gain a lot if they bin the bargains in Black Fridays to come.

This year, many Americans are still flush with lockdown savings, while wage gains are also boosting household spending power. Combine that with missing out on holiday festivities in 2020, and that’s made for buoyant consumer conditions — call it revenge Christmas if you like.

Given the higher costs that retailers are facing, from spiralling freight rates to air-shipping goods from Asia, they had little choice but to cut down on promotions this year to protect profit margins. In any case, why risk running out of stock when you don’t even need to stimulate demand? Walmart pointed to lower markdowns during the crucial back-to-school and Halloween seasons. Victoria’s Secret, T.J. Maxx owner TJX and Macy’s also had to clear less stock. Adidas said it was selling more sneakers at full price this year compared with in 2020.

Meanwhile, retailers such as Target and Amazon started their offers in October to capitalise on early consumer demand and having enough supply. That may have contributed to US retail sales rising by the most in seven months in October. But that early holiday spending may take some heat out of the traditional late November frenzy.

Stacey Widlitz of SW Retail Advisors, who tracks promotions on both sides of the Atlantic, says that across the US, deals are similar to or lower than in 2020, when they had already been reined in due to Covid-19. There are some categories where special offers are heating up — such as beauty and toys — but some items are already in short supply.

In the e-commerce market, meanwhile, Adobe found that discounts were weaker in electronics, sporting goods and electrical appliances. They were similar in TVs and furniture, while prices were actually rising in DIY products, compared with reductions last year.

Even though signs suggest supply-chain problems have peaked, the scars of stock shortages along with rising inflation mean consumers now expect to pay more for what they want. This creates an opportunity for retailers to reset their profitability, by keeping bargains at 2021 levels, or even lower, in future years.