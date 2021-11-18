Nasa sets sights on diverting killer asteroids

In April, scientists discovered an asteroid that had an about one in 2,500 chance of colliding with Earth in six months.

As the weeks passed, and observations improved, they determined that the space rock — perhaps 670m across — was on target for central Europe, potentially putting a million people in harm’s way. Scientists, space agencies and civil-defence organisations scrambled to find a life-saving solution, but soon determined that it was too late.

“The exercise played out that we basically had to take the hit,” said Lindley Johnson, Nasa’s planetary-defence officer.

Fortunately, that is all it was: an exercise. But next time might not be. Scientists estimate that there is an about one in 100 chance of an asteroid larger than 140m across hitting the Earth every century. Depending on where such a rock landed, it could cause casualties exceeding any known natural disaster.

The good news is that Nasa has a plan for such a scenario. Later this month, the US space agency will launch Dart (or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test), a mission that will test technologies designed to divert dangerous space objects. The bad news is that actually intercepting a killer asteroid could be a far harder — and more expensive — undertaking.