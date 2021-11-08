Peloton discovers high cost of downscaling

“Younger and less affluent consumers continue to represent our fastest growing demographic, yet among non-members, there remains a lingering perception that Peloton is a luxury item,” the company’s earnings report said.

In August, Peloton again reduced the price of its original Bike, this time to $1,495, a $400 markdown. The company noted then that cost “remains a barrier”. Its Bike+ starts at $2,495. Meanwhile, Peloton’s treadmill business has been fraught with challenges stemming from safety recalls.

Peloton had been one of the biggest winners during Covid-19 lockdowns, with its stock price rising 500% between February 2020 and January this year, when it temporarily reached an all-time high. Thursday’s losses now wipe out most of Peloton’s pandemic gains.

It is frustrating for investors because Peloton would seem to check all the right boxes. At-home fitness and streaming video are hot markets, and Peloton’s brand is the leader. But it cannot keep burning this much cash on advertising, something it did not have to do much of during lockdowns or even before Covid, when its spin bikes became an immediate home gym staple for an upscale clientele.

Its operations burned through $561m of cash last period, leaving it with $924m of cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities. The company said that the jump in marketing costs was due in part to advertising its new Tread product and that it is optimistic it can build up enough sales volume to cover that.

CEO John Foley on Thursday discussed the hurdle Peloton faces in helping consumers understand why products such as the Tread are worth the still-steep price. “People would say years ago, ‘Why do I need a $2,000 stationary bike?’ Well, it’s not just a bike, it’s a portal to a fantastic indoor cycling community, with heart-pumping music and top instructors,” he said.

That may be true, but it is costing Peloton far too much to explain that to people.

Bloomberg News. For more articles such as this please visit Bloomberg.com