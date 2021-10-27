Tesla’s Herz deal could ease fears about electric cars

The first car I owned was electric. I had driven many regular rentals up to that point. But having lived most of my life in London and then New York, owning never appealed; both cities offered cheaper forms of masochism (I’m told). I finally took the plunge after moving to the Bay Area, leasing a BMW i3. I loved it, but gave it up for a regular petrol car when I moved back east to the New York suburbs, needing more range.

I’ve been thinking about that i3 this past week for the following reasons: I recently got to take Rivian Automotive’s brand-new R1T electric pickup truck out for a test drive, and Bloomberg News reported on Monday morning that Hertz Global has placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vehicles. What links these all together is the concept of familiarity.

The R1T has earned rave reviews. As I’m not what you would call a car person, adding mine isn’t likely to convince anyone. I can tell you the acceleration is exactly what you should expect of an electric vehicle (EV) — as in, head-snappingly rapid — but this comes with an extra helping of cognitive dissonance when it’s happening in a truck weighing more than three tonnes.

In calmer moments, what really struck me was how things had moved on in one important respect from when I leased that i3; namely, the driver’s relationship with that all-important battery.