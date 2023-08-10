Flexible work will survive despite gloomy signals from some
14 August 2023 - 05:03
WeWork’s future is in doubt. And Zoom Video Communications, the pandemic poster child of remote work, just told its employees to get back to the office. The headlines suggest flexible work is on the ropes — but it’s actually thriving.
The owner of co-working giant Regus — think WeWork, but with better cash flow and no leadership drama — just posted its best six-month sales period, thanks to a growing list of customers that includes Zoom. LiquidSpace, a digital marketplace where clients like T-Mobile and the federal government find and book on-demand office space, has seen transactions soar this year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.